Mariners’ Promote Hot-Hitting Prospect Amidst Marlins Series

The Seattle Mariners are promoting surging prospect Lazaro Montes to the Tacoma Raiders Triple-A.

Montes, 21, has a slash line of .234/.369/.550. Good for an OPS of .919 with 25 home runs and 11 doubles.

Currently ranked as the Mariners’ number three prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Montes is one step closer to an MLB debut. With the Mariners’ mediocre offensive performance the past few seasons, his impact is a necessity in Seattle.

This season, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have carried the M’s offense. The addition of Montes would be a huge help down the road, and he could be next in line for a promotion.

MLB fans aren’t letting the prospect’s success go unnoticed.

Social Media Reacts to Montes’ Fantastic Season

MLB Pipeline: “The #Mariners are sending their top position-player prospects to Triple-A Tacoma, sources confirmed to MLB.com‘s @DKramer_. No. 4 Michael Arroyo hit .287 for Double-A Arkansas and No. 3 Lazaro Montes’ 25 homers lead the system: atmlb.com/4gXicby.”

Daniel Kramer: “Mariners news over at @MLBPipeline: Both Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo are being promoted to Triple-A Tacoma, according to a source. Montes is their No. 3 prospect (Pipeline’s No. 26 overall) and Arroyo is No. 4 (No. 43 overall).”

Mariners Minors: “Lazaro Montes & Michael Arroyo will play their first Triple-A game in Vegas on Tuesday. Can’t wait.”

Seattle Sports: “The #Mariners are reportedly making a big promotion on the farm, with baseball reporter Francys Romero posting Sunday that outfielder Lazaro Montes, MLB Pipeline’s No. 26 overall prospect, is getting called up to Triple-A Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas.”

Adam Akbani: “Jurrangelo Cijntje goes to the high heat to punch out top-100 prospect Lazaro Montes. He’s through 1 IP with 1 K and 0 BB allowed.”

The Call Up An MLB Podcast: “The Seattle Mariners have promoted slugger Lazaro Montes to Triple-A, per @DKramer_. Just Baseball’s No. 84 prospect has slashed .236/.365/.554 with 25 HRs and a 144 wRC+ so far this season.”

Seattle Times Sports: “Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo, who have survived what is typically the most challenging test for Mariners’ young hitters, are getting promoted to Triple-A Tacoma. More from @A_Jude.”

Running From The OPS: “Lazaro Montes smokes his 5th HR of the year 118 MPH. He is now posting a .862 OPS and continues to deliver hard pull-side contact consistently. He had 32 HR in 131 games with a 136 wRC+ in 2025.”

Below the show: “Called Lazaro Montes back in June. Now he’s punching his ticket to Tacoma with 25 homers leading the system. Michael Arroyo’s going up right behind him. Double-A produces, Triple-A inherits. That’s the pipeline working exactly how it’s supposed to.”

Seattle Right Now

The Mariners currently have a record of 47-44, as of July 6.

As the leader of the AL West, Seattle looks to be in line to play October baseball.

However, the West is one of MLB’s weakest divisions, and players like Montes may need to provide a boost down the stretch.

Seattle has long been known for it’s incredible pitching staff, and this season, the offense has somewhat caught up.

Arozarena, who was just selected to the 2026 All-Star game in Philadelphia, has led the way for the M’s.