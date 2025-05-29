Mariners Reliever Makes Airtight Case For MLB’s Most Unhittable Pitcher

When people talk about the best pitchers in baseball, especially closers, the names that come up usually belong to the biggest stars on the biggest teams. But Seattle Mariners reliever Andres Munoz’s dominance on the hill can no longer be ignored.

Munoz has been flying under the radar for much of the 2025 season, but the Mariners’ top closer has been shutting down opponents with a level of excellence rarely seen in the modern game.

Best Win Probability Added by Team pic.twitter.com/eid3goZ9BJ — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) May 27, 2025

At just 26 years old, Munoz has been locking down games with a calm and confident approach that has made him the best bullpen weapon not only on the Mariners but across Major League Baseball.

In his previous outing last Friday against the Houston Astros, Munoz threw a perfect ninth inning to secure a 5–3 victory. It wasn’t the brightest performance, but that is the point. He simply gets the job done, again and again. That save was his 17th in 19 opportunities this year–which leads all of baseball.

Mariners’ Late-Inning Confidence In Prime Finisher

His numbers are what truly set him apart. Over 22.2 innings pitched so far this season, Munoz boasts a flawless 0.00 ERA. Along with 28 strikeouts and just 8 walks, his WHIP sits at an outstanding 0.79. Opponents have hit just .106 against him. These stats show a pitcher who is not just effective but nearly impossible to hit.

During the first 15 outings of the season, he struck out 19 batters over 15 innings and did not allow a run. In those appearances, he stranded every runner that came onto the bases while he was pitching. His consistency has been a key factor in the Mariners’ success.

Munoz Is Gaining League Recognition

Munoz was named the American League Reliever of the Month for March and April. The Mariners made a wise move signing him through 2028, and this season shows that they have a true gem on their hands.

More than just closing games, Munoz controls the outcome. Manager Dan Wilson trusts him in any heated scenario against opposing lineups.

“Especially in the bullpen, understanding roles and that kind of thing can be really helpful,” Wilson said on May 23, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “And Muñy has really just settled in … I think he’s getting more and more comfortable.”

For now, Mariners fans can enjoy watching their shutdown hurler, who is continuing to build a legacy one sensational inning at a time.