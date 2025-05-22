Mariners’ Return Of League Leader In Major Category Shakes Up AL West

The Seattle Mariners are poised to receive a significant boost to their pitching rotation, as right-handed ace George Kirby returns to the active roster.

After being sidelined since March with shoulder inflammation, Kirby is set to make his season debut Thursday against the Houston Astros, per Ryan Herrera of MLB.com.

It’s a huge help for Seattle’s pitching staff, particularly in a critical area where he has previously led the league.

In the 2023 season, Kirby showcased exceptional control on the mound. He achieved a strikeout-to-walk ratio (K/BB) of 9.05, the highest in Major League Baseball that year . This statistic underscores his ability to dominate hitters while minimizing free passes, a combination that is invaluable to any team’s success.

Kirby’s prowess isn’t limited to just one season. In 2024, he maintained impressive numbers with a 3.53 ERA over 191 innings, striking out 179 batters while issuing only 23 walks . His consistent performance and elite control make him a cornerstone of the Mariners’ pitching rotation.

Rehabilitation Has Been Going Well For Kirby

Following his injury in March, Kirby embarked on a rehabilitation journey that included three starts with Triple-A Tacoma. While his final outing saw him allow 10 hits and four runs, he did not issue any walks and maintained a fastball velocity exceeding 96 mph. These indicators suggest that Kirby has regained his physical form and is ready to contribute at the major league level .

The Mariners have been cautious, planning to ease him back into the rotation with a six-day schedule and a pitch count limit of 75–80 pitches. This strategy aims to ensure his long-term health while gradually increasing his workload.

“I know it’s been a long road for George since Spring Training,” Wilson said. “You put the work in, you do your rehab assignments. Mentally you’re ready to go, and physically you’re ready to go. So it’s great to have him back. We’re excited to get him back.”

Impact on the Mariners’ Rotation

Kirby’s return comes at a crucial time for Seattle. The team has already utilized seven different starting pitchers this season, and the rotation has faced challenges due to injuries and inconsistent performances . With Kirby back, the Mariners can stabilize their starting pitching and reduce the strain on their bullpen.

His ability to consistently throw strikes and limit walks not only enhances his effectiveness but also allows him to pitch deeper into games. This efficiency can provide much-needed rest for the bullpen and contribute to the team’s overall success.

As the Mariners continue their push in the American League West, Kirby’s presence on the mound could be a decisive factor. His track record of excellence and command positions him as a potential leader in key pitching categories once again.

If he can replicate his past performances, Seattle’s rotation will be significantly sharper, enhancing their odds for postseason contention.

Kirby’s comeback could very well be the catalyst the Mariners need to solidify their rotation and make a strong run in the competitive AL West.