Seattle Mariners Receive Troubling Injury News Ahead of the Orioles Series

Seattle Mariners starting shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. During the series against the Detroit Tigers, a pitch hit his hand. In a corresponding move, the Mariners called up infielder Ryan Bliss.

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson said, “Just coming a little bit slower than we thought, and so just think (the IL stint) is probably the smart thing to do at this point.”

Crawford enjoys a productive season offensively to this point. He bats .228/.356/.409 with 10 home runs. Crawford is on pace to hit the most home runs in a single season of his career. His highest total was 19 in 2023.

While defensively Crawford is not the player he once was, he’s still an above average player offensively. His career walk rate (11.5%) and strikeout rate (18.6%) guarantee great at bats despite a lack of consistent power.

J.P. Crawford Injury Adds to Seattle Mariners Injury Woes

With the Crawford going on the injured list, the Seattle Mariners now have multiple key players out with injuries. Offseason acquisition Brendan Donovan and 2025 MVP candidate Cal Raleigh currently also sit on the injured list.

Raleigh began his rehab assignment on Sunday, and the Mariners expect him to return during the next homestand. However, Donovan’s injury status still awaits a further update. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times notes that Donovan is probably a week behind Raleigh in his own timeline.

With Crawford out, expect top prospect Colt Emerson to move over to shortstop with Patrick Wisdom being the regular starter at third base. Emerson enjoys a fantastic first few weeks in the Major Leagues, batting .242/.319/.548 with four home runs.

Wisdom currently struggles in his limited opportunities, batting .143/.200/.286 with one home run in 30 plate appearances. Once Donovan returns, expect him to return to third base for the short term.

When Crawford returns, Donovan may play a super-utility role. He should still play everyday, but speculation indicates that he may give players days off each day while playing in both the infield and outfield. Donovan’s versatility helps the Mariners manage the workload on their roster without having to limit anyone’s specific playing time.

Crawford’s Season Shows How Great of a Teammate He Is

The Seattle Mariners expect Crawford to remain with the team while on the injured list so he can receive treatment from the medical staff. Crawford’s commitment to the Mariners remains one of the best stories of the season for Seattle.

When the Mariners called up Emerson, Crawford offered to sacrifice his own position and learn to play third base to help the Mariners long term. Crawford remains the longest tenured Seattle Mariner on the roster. He has also played the most innings at shortstop in the history of the franchise. Crawford’s offer still has yet to take place on the field, but the Mariners continue to appreciate the spirit of one of their clubhouse leaders.