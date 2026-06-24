Mariners Projected to Land Undefeated Veteran Pitcher via Trade

The Seattle Mariners are expected to strengthen their bullpen in the coming weeks. Despite leading the American League West, Seattle seemingly has multiple needs in the trade market. They have been linked with acquiring a right-handed hitter to help balance out the lineup in recent days. However, Jerry Dipoto, the team’s president of baseball operations, is also likely targeting a quality relief pitcher.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer is now predicting that Dipoto and the Mariners will land Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies. Senzatela, 31, may not exactly be a household name among American baseball fans. Nevertheless, he has proven to be a reliable reliever for the Rockies. In fact, the veteran is currently 7-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 2026.

Senzatela’s statistics so far this season are even more impressive considering he pitches in the friendliest hitter ballpark in MLB. In 19 innings at Coors Field this season, the Venezuelan has a 3.22 ERA as his club’s main righty reliever. Senzatela’s numbers are unsurprisingly even better on the road. He has a 1.27 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in just over 21 total innings pitched away from home during the current campaign.

These road stats are particularly notable for a team interested in acquiring the reliever. It is certainly likely that Senzatela would perform even better on a team that does not call Coors Field home. Interestingly enough, Baseball Savant considers the Mariners’ T-Mobile Park to be the friendliest pitcher stadium in all of baseball.

Seattle Mariners Could Use Antonio Senzatela Despite Impressive Bullpen Stats

At the moment, the Seattle Mariners’ relief pitchers have posted solid statistics in 2026. For instance, the club’s bullpen has posted a combined 3.39 ERA on the campaign. This particular figure is currently tied with the New York Yankees for the fifth-best bullpen ERA in MLB. Nevertheless, Seattle’s starters have been so good that their relievers have not been overly worked. Only one other team in baseball has used its bullpen less than the Mariners.

Several Seattle relievers are also dealing with injury issues at the moment. Matt Brash, Cooper Criswell, and Carlos Vargas are all currently sidelined with various problems. Brash allowed just one earned run all season before hitting the injured list with a lat strain for the second time in 2026. Vargas is dealing with a similar setback as well.

The typically reliable Andres Munoz is also enduring a disappointing campaign at the club’s closer. The two-time All-Star pitcher has a 5.08 ERA and 1.37 WHIP so far this season. Both figures are career lows for the veteran flamethrower.

Seattle Also Eyeing Other Bullpen Targets

Senzatela is not the only reliever to be linked with the Seattle Mariners in recent weeks. Boston Red Sox star Aroldis Chapman is also expected to be a target by Dipoto. Despite enduring a lingering hamstring injury, the future Hall of Famer has posted a 2.08 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings in Beantown. While the Red Sox are unlikely to trade Willson Contreras, Chapman appears set to depart Boston soon.

Whichever pitcher Dipoto ultimately targets, the Mariners exec will surely be looking to take a stranglehold on the A.L. West. At the moment, Seattle is the only team with a winning record in the division. Adding another piece or two to the roster would be wise heading towards the playoffs.