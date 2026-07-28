Seattle Mariners Receive Hopeful Injury News Ahead of Dodgers Series

According to the Seattle Mariners, Infielder/Outfielder Rob Refsnyder returns from the injured list. In a corresponding move, Buddy Kennedy has been designated for assignment. Refsnyder returns from a right knee inflammation ailment. He had been out since June 29th.

Refsnyder signed a one year deal with the Seattle Mariners in the offseason to operate as a right-handed platoon bat with Luke Raley. However, that plan has not gone well as Refsnyder was one of the worst hitters in baseball earlier this season.

He batted .133/.203/.219 with three home runs in 119 plate appearances, compiling a -1.1 fWAR through 49 games. In 2025, he batted .269/.354/.484 with nine home runs. He had several productive years with the Boston Red Sox.

At Triple A Tacoma, Refsnyder batted .207/.281/.310 with one home run in seven rehabilitation games. While not awe-inspiring production, hopefully the Mariners think they are getting a player closer to one in 2025 than recently.

The Seattle Mariners rank towards the bottom of the league in hitting against left-handed pitching. Refsnyder was supposed to be a remedy against that performance. Instead, he continued to be a massive liability.

Seattle Mariners Rob Refsnyder Returns from the Injured List

Refsnyder needs to show something at the major league level for the Seattle Mariners ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. If he does not, he may be a roster casualty for an incoming player. Perhaps another team would take him on their roster if the Mariners look to sell at the MLB Trade Deadline.

According to Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, the knee issue was bothering him all season before going on the injured list. The Mariners could have used that as an opportunity to shelve the Refsnyder experiment. Instead, he returns to the Mariners as they are about to start a pivotal series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mariners are slated to face two left-handed starting pitchers in Justin Wrobleski and Eric Lauer. Refsnyder will certainly be in the lineup frequently this week. It would be a great chance for him to alter his perception among Mariners fans when they need it the most.

This Week is Vastly Important

The Seattle Mariners sit at 52-55 going into the Dodgers series. They are 2.5 games back from the Texas Rangers. A bad week this week could spell doom for the team’s chances at even making the playoffs. Mariners fans are going through it right now as the team plays astonishingly below expectations.

A continued losing stretch could make the Seattle Mariners sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline. Regardless, they could operate as both buyers and sellers before August 3rd by reorganizing their roster. The Mariners know they need offense and a restructured pitching staff. They could move Emerson Hancock and/or Luis Castillo before next week’s deadline. The Mariners have a lot of flaws and an underperforming core of players. These next few weeks are critical for the long term health of the organization.