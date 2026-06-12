Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet for 1 Key Reason

As the Seattle Mariners approach the July 31st trade deadline, speculation stirs about how they may approach the market. After Jeff Passan’s scheduled appearance on Brock and Salk, co-host Mike Salk wonders if the Mariners stand pat at the deadline. The Mariners have multiple star players out for the time being including Cal Raleigh, Brendan Donovan, and J.P. Crawford. Bullpen regulars Matt Brash and Cooper Criswell also recently appeared on the injured list.

The Mariners could use more bullpen help with the recent injuries to Brash and Criswell. They could also use a right handed bat to replace Rob Refsnyder, who struggles mightily so far this season. However, the best option may be just waiting the injuries out.

Salk said, “Jeff kind of led us down that road yesterday of like, hey, guys, looking at what’s available and kind of where the Mariners are at and what they would want to add, there just may not be a real good fit.”

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline May Lack Options

One of the options that Brock and Salk threw out there was Yordan Alvarez from the Houston Astros. However, the potential long term risks could outweigh the benefits of adding of the best hitters in Major League Baseball.

Salk said, “It’s an interesting conversation, but are you gonna give up everything you would need to give up to get Yordan to the Astros in your division and then be faced with whoever that is coming at you for the next five, six years? I don’t see it. So it is really weird to go through all of these names and everybody that might be out there and nothing jumps out to you.”

The Mariners should get back Crawford, Donovan, and Raleigh which will give the Mariners a full lineup for the first time this season. Especially with Colt Emerson now in the fold, the Mariners can really see the strength of their lineup once everyone returns.

Young Prospects Also Can Help Mariners Soon

The Mariners also have a fantastic farm system that they will not want to ruin for the long term. Pitchers Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan continue to dominate in Double-A Arkansas. Seattle will soon have to make a decision about when these players will help the Major League roster. They could potentially come out of the bullpen closer to the postseason.

Salk said, “It’s a legit claim to say, well, we got Cal and Donovan and J.P. returning, plus a couple of young prospects. That’s just like making a trade. And usually when teams say that, you’re like, ‘No, it’s not as good as making a trade because you could have those guys and make a trade.’ But I don’t see anything on that list that makes a ton of sense and is reasonably likely to happen that actually works as well as just getting those guys back.”