St. Louis Cardinals Announce Another Jordan Walker Change Ahead of Phillies Game

The St. Louis Cardinals have opened up a new series in MLB this week against the Philadelphia Phillies. They dropped the series opener to Philly, which made the Cards dip one game below .500 again.

However, they will have a chance to tie the series up on Tuesday with Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.63 ERA, 90 SO) getting the start. It will be difficult to muster up offense against the Phillies because NL Cy Young candidate Christopher Sanchez is getting the start for Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Phillies game, the Cardinals announced another Jordan Walker lineup change.

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Jordan Walker Batting 3rd for Cardinals on Tuesday

For a third time in the past few games, there has been a slight change to where Jordan Walker is placed in the Cardinals’ order.

On Monday, Walker batted fourth for the Cardinals, and he hit cleanup on Sunday as well. but in Saturday’s game against the Rockies, Walker was the 2-hole hitter, which has been where he’s been used the most this season.

Manager Oli Marmol is clearly trying to experiment with things in the Cardinals batting order to find the right combination.

Here is the full Cardinals batting order for 8/11, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals 8/11: “J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera DH J. Walker RF A. Burleson 1B J. Fermín LF M. Winn SS B. Jordan 3B E. Pereira CF P. Pagés C A. Pallante SP”

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Jordan Walker’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jordan Walker has enjoyed a true breakout season for the Cardinals this season, and it’s safe to say they would be nowhere near a Wild Card berth (even though they’re still against the odds) if it wasn’t for Walker.

Across 115 games played, Walker has a bWAR of 3.2 with a .285 average, 23 home runs, 85 RBI, and an OPS+ of 133.

He was named an All-Star for the first time last month in his fourth season and has clearly found some sort of missing piece to unlock his offensive ability during this campaign.

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