St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to wrap up their series with the New York Yankees on Wednesday evening.

After a big win on Monday, the Cards were blanked on Tuesday, and their game on Wednesday is a rubber match between the two historic franchises.

On Tuesday, Jordan Walker was a late scratch from the lineup, and he is now considered day-to-day. Well, on Wednesday, the Cardinals revealed Jordan Walker’s status for the series finale against the Yankees.

More MLB on Heavy: Cardinals Jordan Walker Day To Day After Late Scratch Tuesday

Cardinals’ Jordan Walker Absent from Lineup on Wednesday.

The Cardinals revealed their lineup for Wednesday’s game, and notably, Jordan Walker is not featured in the batting order, as that day-to-day timeline remains true.

@UnderdogMLB revealed the Cardinals’ full lineup for 8/5:

Cardinals 8/5: “J. Wetherholt SS I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Fermín RF N. Church CF B. Jordan 3B B. Torres LF J. Crooks DH C. Prieto 2B A. Pallante SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop include Jordan Walker not being in the order. Prieto will form a battery with Pallante, and Alec Burleson, who hit 3 home runs on Monday, is back in the order after a day off on Tuesday.

The Cards are 56-58 this season and sit in fourth place in the NL Central.

More MLB on Heavy: Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Injury Decision Before Yankees Game

More on Jordan Walker’s Injury

Jordan Walker was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup due to knee inflammation:

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote:

“Walker has hit a bit of a rough patch at the plate since his iconic performance during the All-Star Home Run Derby last month, hitting .240 (18-for-75) with zero homers in 18 games since the Midsummer Classic. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. There should be additional clarity on his status following the contest. It’ll be Nelson Velázquez taking over in right field at Yankee Stadium in his place.”

The right fielder for the Cardinals on Wednesday is Jose Fermin.

Walker is still batting .285 this season with 22 home runs, 81 RBI, and 123 hits in what’s been an impressive breakout year for the 4-year MLB veteran.