St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Decision Before Cubs Series

After taking two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies this past week, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to open up a new series in MLB, this time against their bitter rival, the Chicago Cubs.

The series is taking place at Wrigley Field, but it’s always an exciting matchup when the two historic NL franchises square off against one another in a rivalry renewed.

St. Louis is sending Matthew Liberatore (5-9, 5.15 ERA, 110 SO) to the mound for game one of the series, while the Cubbies will go with Clay Holmes as their series-opening starter. Before the Cubs series kicked off, the Cardinals revealed their game one lineup, which features a notable Jordan Walker decision.

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Jordan Walker Batting Cleanup for Series Opener

The Cardinals have revealed their lineup for the series opener with the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon, and Jordan Walker, for a second straight game, will bat cleanup for St. Louis.

Here is the full batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals: “8/14 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF N. Church CF M. Winn SS B. Torres DH J. Fermín LF C. Prieto 3B M. Liberatore SP”

The top six batters in the Cardinals’ batting order are the same for Oli Marmol as the team’s last contest, which was against the Phillies on Wednesday.

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Looking at Jordan Walker This Season

Jordan Walker is having a very successful season in his fourth year with the Cardinals.

He appears to have unlocked something at the plate this season, and it’s resulted in a .284 average with 23 home runs, 84 RBI, and 129 hits across 454 at-bats.

Walker has also added 3.3 bWAR, 72 runs scored, and a 133 OPS+.

If the Cardinals are to sneak into an NL Wild Card spot, it will likely be behind Walker’s offensive production over the last month+ of the season.