Atlanta Braves Pitcher Grant Holmes Reaches Career Milestone in Phillies Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a series finale on Labor Day afternoon.

As this is being typed, the game is in the fourth inning, and Grant Holmes is on the mound for the Braves.

In the bottom of the third, Grant Holmes struck out the side, and in the process, he reached a notable career milestone.

Update: Grant Holmes’s outing is over. He pitched six innings, didn’t allow a run on three hits, and struck out six Phillies batters. 6th time that Holmes has made it through six scoreless innings this season.

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Grant Holmes Records Strikeout No. 300 in Phillies Game

Grant Holmes has quietly had a very impressive season for the Atlanta Braves this season as their No. 2 starter.

In the Phillies game on Monday, Grant Holmes recorded his career strikeout No. 300!

He struck out Trea Turner to record the milestone. Grant Holmes is currently through three IP, and he has four on the afternoon.

Here is what some people were saying on social media about Holmes:

@destiny_lugardo: “Grant Holmes struck out the top of the Phillies order in the third. He threw only three pitches in the strike zone that inning.”

@gehrig_davis: “I’m tired of the grant holmes slander!! Dude is a beast and a good rotation arm”

@ColemanBazen: “That 3rd inning for Grant Holmes was absolute cinema on the mound.”

@mlbbowman: “Grant Holmes has retired 10 straight since allowing the Phillies to load the bases with two outs in the first. He has struck out half of those 10 hitters. That second time through the lineup has always been different for him.”

@MrChadBishop: “After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Grant Holmes has retired nine straight and struck out five (including Schwarber, Turner, Harper and Arraez in order) through four innings of work”

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Inside Grant Holmes’ 2026 Season/MLB Career

Grant Holmes is making his 27th start for the Atlanta Braves this season on Monday afternoon.

*Not counting Monday’s start, Holmes carries an ERA of 3.62 with 104 strikeouts in 131+ (and counting) innings.

He’s made 55 starts in his MLB career, which makes his 300 career strikeouts a pretty strong accomplishment, and there should be many more strikeouts in Holmes’ future.

Holmes carries a lifetime ERA of 3.74 over 315 (again, and counting) innings.

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