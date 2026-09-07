New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Goes Viral for Wrong Reason in Padres Game

The New York Yankees concluded their West Coast road trip on Sunday afternoon with a matinee showdown against the San Diego Padres.

In the Padres series finale (on Sunday), the Yankees lost 4-3, which means a series loss for New York. The Yankees are now 81-62 and still four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Also in the Padres game, Yankees star Cody Bellinger went viral for the wrong reason. Before we get into that, Bellinger’s final hitting line: 1-for-4 and 1 run scored.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Jesús Luzardo Performance in Braves-Phillies Game

Details About Cody Bellinger’s Viral Moment…

Without describing Cody Bellinger’s viral moment in too much detail, let’s just say he’s clearly caught on tape making an obscene gesture towards the Padres dugout.

It’s better off being described through social media posts:

It’s a funny moment for Cody Bellinger, who, as @JomboyMedia notes, tends to provide the baseball world with several classic memes per season.

It’s also important to remember that several players across MLB tend to wear their emotions on their sleeves, and that’s clearly what Bellinger is doing here.

Here are a few comments from other patrons who saw the viral moment:

@bufnyy161st: “Rewatching the Yankee game from today and I totally missed Cody Bellinger vigorously messing with his junk”

@FriedlsKing: “from trent grisham to cody bellinger, they are now true new yorkers”

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Has Made Unique MLB History During Cy Young Bid

Taking a Quick Look at Cody Bellinger This Season

Cody Bellinger has been an everyday player for the New York Yankees this season.

He’s battled some injuries, but has still appeared in 116 games.

Over those 116 games, he’s tallied a bWAR of 4.1 with a .264 batting average, 12 home runs, 22 doubles, 3 triples, and an OPS+ of 111.

Bellinger has also added 62 RBI, 114 hits, and 62 runs scored to the Yankees’ offense this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News on Former Yankees Pitcher