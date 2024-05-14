St. Louis Cardinals Ace Could Be On the Trading Block

With the St. Louis Cardinals seeing an almost carbon copy of their last-place finish in 2023, the team has been looking at the possibility of trading away some of its higher-priced veterans. One of the names that has surfaced recently has been the Redbirds’ top starting pitcher, Sonny Gray.

Gray, 34, signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals during the offseason for $75 Million. He had finished second in the AL Cy Young voting in 2023 while pitching for the Minnesota Twins. A three-time All-Star, he has quickly emerged as the team’s ace in what has been an otherwise down season in St. Louis. The Cards started the 2024 campaign 17-24 through their first 41 games, while Gray has posted a 4-2 record with a 2.29 ERA.

However, a recent report states that if the Cardinals do indeed ‘clean house’ before the end of the year, then Gray could be one of the proven players they would look to trade.

Will Gray Be Gone Within a Year?

Although it would seem unusual that the Cardinals would trade a pitcher they just signed to a multi-year deal, a recent story from Bleacher Report‘s Zach Rymer stated that Gray is “in the conversation” to be moved out of St. Louis.

“Veteran starters Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson belong in the conversation as well,” Rymer wrote. “Yet, St. Louis should stop short of completely blowing up its roster, which is basically to say that the young, controllable guys should stick around.”

Gray was added during the free agency period alongside fellow veteran right-handers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson to fortify a Cardinals staff that posted a 4.79 ERA in 2023. They were added to a rotation that included holdovers Miles Mikolas and lefty Steven Matz.

The former Twin, New York Yankee, and Oakland Athletic was immediately tabbed as the team’s ace and their opening-day starter. Unfortunately the Cards, he suffered a strained hamstring strain in the second inning of his second exhibition start on March 4.

He missed opening day but rebounded quickly, making his first start on April 9. He struck out five batters in five shutout innings and gained a victory in the Redbirds’ 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cardinals Looking To Move Forward

2024 has been a season filled with injuries and intrigue for the St. Louis Cardinals. They lost key position players like utilityman Tommy Edman (the team’s projected starting centerfielder), and outfielders Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson before the season even started. They dealt with Gray’s hamstring issues, and when he returned, they lost Matz to the injured list due to a back injury.

There’s also been speculation that manager Oliver Marmol could be fired before the end of the season. Mozeliak recently addressed the subject in a recent radio interview.

