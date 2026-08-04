St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson Decision Gets Attention Before Yankees Game

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game set (at Yankee Stadium).

In game one of the series, St. Louis picked up a huge 13-7 win, which was aided by an outpouring of scoring in the late innings and, very notably, Alec Burleson’s 3-home run performance.

However, for Tuesday’s game, Alec Burleson is not featured in the Cardinals lineup, which is a very interesting decision, especially given the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

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Looking at the St. Louis Cardinals Lineup on Tuesday

Here is the full St. Louis Cardinals lineup for 8/4, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals 8/4: “J. Wetherholt 2B J. Walker RF I. Herrera DH J. Fermín 3B N. Velázquez LF M. Winn SS B. Jordan 1B N. Church CF P. Pagés C H. Dobbins SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2084717971914514529

Alec Burleson had a monster performance on Monday, but is not in the lineup for Tuesday’s game. He’s played in 112 games this season, so it’s not like he just doesn’t play against left-handed pitchers. The Yankees are rolling out Ryan Weather, which would actually be a favorable matchup for Burleson.

@carterfogarty24 wrote (after Burleson’s 3-homer performance):

“Yesterday Alec Burleson was at 1.9 BWar, 2.0 FWar., and 122 WRC+. Today it is 2.3 BWar, 2.4 FWar, and a 129 WRC+. Sounds like a good day at the yard. And his savant page gets a little more red.”

It’s likely a scheduled day off for Burleson, but wouldn’t the Cardinals want to keep the hot bat in the order??

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