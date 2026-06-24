St. Louis Cardinals Facing Harsh JJ Wetherholt All-Star Reality

The St. Louis Cardinals have had an excellent 2026 campaign–but All-Star voting has been the team and JJ Wetherholt’s Achilles heel.

In a recent update, Wetherholt ranked eighth in second base voting in the National League.

MiLB Central made a post on Instagram highlighting updates on different rookies.

This season, in all of baseball, Wetherholt is tied for second in home runs, ranks third in walks, fifth in OPS, and third in runs. He’s more than earned the right to play in the All-Star game.

One of the biggest stories of the season has been Wetherholt chasing down Albert Pujols. Cardinals’ writer Joshua Jacobs highlighted his historic pace in a post on X.

Jacobs wrote: “Even before today’s 2 HR performance, JJ Wetherholt was on pace for a 6.5 fWAR season. Best by a rookie 2B in the last century, 9th best by any rookie in the last century. Only behind rookie Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Albert Pujols since 2000.”

With the unbelievable production from breakout outfielder Jordan Walker, Wetherholt is currently on track to miss the midsummer classic.

Whatever comes of the voting, Cardinals fans won’t be denied in their opinions.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals

Here’s what people are saying:

Cardinals Stats And Facts: “Taking a night off from the Cardinals to scout some Peoria Chiefs baseball. Perfect evening for a game. Unfortunately for me, Won-Bin Cho and Jesús Báez were promoted to AA today. And Tai Peete is on the IL.”

St. Louis Cardinals: “We have traded RHP Chris Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or future cash considerations.”

STL Sports Central: “Randy isn’t ready to place everything at the feet of Liberatore and McGreevy for the #STLCards’ struggles in KC He says you can’t give the other team extra bases or extra outs, and that’s exactly what they did in the first two games of the series.”

Brenden Schaeffer: “Lineup news: Cardinals lineup is going to change today from what you’ve seen. Masyn Winn will be scratched with left thumb irritation. So a lot of things are going to shift. Stand by for the update from the club.”

STLToday Sports News: “Injury forces Masyn Winn from Tuesday’s lineup, JJ Wetherholt starts at shortstop: Cardinals Extra.”

Dani Wexelman: “Per Cardinals PR, CARDIAC CARDS: 26 of the 42 Cardinals wins this season have been by two runs or fewer, most in MLB … St. Louis improved to 14-10 in one-run games last night, tied with the Athletics for 3rd-most in MLB behind the White Sox (15) and Phillies (15).”

Cardinals Talk: “good morning, everyone. The Cardinals play the D-Backs at Busch today Jason Isringhausen gets David Dellucci to ground out for the final out as the Cardinals sweep the defending champs D-backs and move on to the NLCS.”

JJ Wetherholt Deserves More All-Star Love

Wetherholt has done all that he can for St. Louis’ lineup as a rookie.

One of the most impressive parts of the rookie’s game has been adjustability.

It seems everything the league throws his way, he finds a way to hit. And after scouts declared him an average fielder, he worked to become elite.

The Cardinals will be using Wetherholt at shortstop in Masyn Winn’s absence as they go for another win against the D-Backs.