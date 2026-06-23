Cardinals Announce Masyn Winn Change Before Diamondbacks Game

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that shortstop Masyn Winn has been scratched with Left thumb soreness. He won’t start Tuesday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

Cardinals’ writer Brenden Schaeffer posted on X: “Lineup news: Cardinals lineup is going to change today from what you’ve seen. Masyn Winn will be scratched with left thumb irritation. So a lot of things are going to shift. Stand by for the update from the club.”

Winn, 24, has been on a hot streak as of late.

Although his season has been mediocre offensively overall, Winn remains elite on defense.

Even though he sports an OPS of merely .659, Winn has already produced 1.4 WAR. That’s more than Braves’ Ha Seong Kim, or Giants’ Willy Adames, who both make way more money.

Winn’s injury scare isn’t fun for the Cardinals. He’s been the one true shortstop rostered for most of the season.

Bryan Torres or Jose Fermin will likely fill in for the time being.

However you want to slice it, St. Louis has been balling–and baseball is taking notice.

Social Media Reacts to the Cardinals

Here’s what people are saying:

Redbird Rants: “Nolan Arenado’s got jokes for Lars Nootbaar in return to face the Cardinals (via @stonesjournalX).”

Statpro: “Wild sequence for the @Cardinals — diving miss, hustle play, and Nathan Church’s ringing double! Watch the chaos and the revenge hit moment after Herrera got drilled earlier. #STLCards #MLBHighlights.”

Cardinals Live: “One of the best moves I think the Cardinals could go out and make this summer – Chapman – yeah, I said it. #stlcards.”

Dani Wexelman: “Per Cardinals PR, the St. Louis Cardinals have traded RHP Chris Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays for a Player to Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”

Brenden Schaeffer: “That’s a clean win by the Cardinals. After a bizarre weekend in which the Royals put up 30 runs against the Redbirds, and seven relievers were needed yesterday, Pallante was the stopper and the key figures in the bullpen held serve to win a tight one.”

Stroehms: “We are back tonight at 8pm CST! The 2004 St. Louis Cardinals return home to face the Phillies. Come join in on the fun, talk baseball, video games or Cardinals baseball #stlcards.”

MLB Hall of Pretty Good: “Jose Martinez came onto the scene for the Cardinals in 2017, and it felt like he was one of the best hitters in baseball.”

KMOX Sports: “#STLCards manager Oli Marmol recalls his time managing Nolan Arenado in St. Louis, calling him one of the best to ever play the hot corner. The Cardinals defeated Arenado and the @Dbacks last night, and will go for the series win at 6:45 tonight.”

Cardinals Right Now

The St. Louis Cardinals will play game two of a four-game series against the D-Backs tonight.

Starting pitcher Kyle Leahy will get the ball. He has a 5-4 record with a 4.63 ERA on the season.

Additionally, this series is Nolan Arenado’s first revisit to Busch Stadium since he was famously traded to the Diamondbacks.

The Redbirds are looking to hold firm to first place in the NL Wild Card standings.