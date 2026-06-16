Cardinals Fans Will Love What Top MLB Draft Prospect Said About Yadier Molina

Many people who are St. Louis Cardinals fans grew up idolizing Yadier Molina–and for MLB draft prospect Vahn Lackey, it’s no different.

Yadier Molina Inspired Vahn Lackey

In a recent interview on the Baseball Is Dead podcast, Jarred Carrabis asked Lackey about his idol.

“Who was the player that you grew up watching?” Carrabis asked. “They’re probably still in the league, I would imagine,” he joked.

Lackey replied, “Not really, I mean, I definitely grew up watching Yadier Molina, from the catching side of it. I was definitely more of a ‘highlights guy,’ you could say, whenever I was younger. I never really sat down and watched baseball until, honestly, like college. …

“Yeah, Yadier Molina was a big one for me. I just love the way he throws.”

Carrabis replied, “You know, obviously, there’s a passion for catching. It’s not just like ‘That’s the position that I play! So I guess I’m a catcher.’ How receptive would you be if a team that takes you in the first round is like, ‘Hey, we’re probably gonna move you to a corner outfield spot, because we want you to hit?’ How would that make you feel?”

Lackey made it clear, as his idol before him, that he’s a catcher at heart.

“I definitely want to catch,” he said. “That’s kind of the big thing for me. I like touching the ball after every pitch, that’s kind of like my thing. That’s the reason why I started, I like being in the heart of the action. I would definitely say I’m on the catching side.”

Lackey Dominated at Georgia Tech

This season, for a Yellowjackets offense that was riddled with MLB-draft-level talent, Lackey stood out.

In 61 games as the starting catcher, Lackey produced an OPS of 1.291, mostly from slugging an obscene .772, and cemented himself as a clear first-round choice for one lucky team in this year’s draft.

Potential fits for Lackey’s bat include the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Boston Red Sox, all of whom are short on catching depth.

The Cardinals have elite depth at the position, but who knows? St. Louis famously took JJ Wetherholt, a middle infielder, in the 2024 draft, just because he was the best player available. Look how that’s turned out.

If Lackey falls into the Cardinals’ lap, he may get the chance to succeed the player who inspired him to catch.

Throughout all the speculation, one thing is for sure: the Cardinals are back in 2026–and fans are noticing.

Social Media Reacts to 2026 Cardinals

Here’s what people are saying:

Just Baseball: “Dustin May has been a HUGE reason why the Cardinals have become a potential surprise playoff team.”

Matrix Midwest: “Confidence, Consistency. That’s what former #STLCards player Matt Adams loves most about Jordan Walker’s game. @BigCityForReal #CardinalsNation #JordanWalker.”

Ray Mileur: “#STLCards — Extending Dustin May is starting to look less like a luxury and more like common sense. A 3-year/$54M to 4-year/$76M framework feels reasonable: enough protection for May, enough upside for St. Louis, and a chance to keep a high-ceiling arm in the next Cardinals window.”