MLB Reacts: Cardinals’ Dustin May Tosses One-Hit Shutout Against Padres

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May flirted with history in a dominant start versus the San Diego Padres tonight.

Dustin May’s Dominance

May’s final line finished at nine innings, one hit, one walk, and nine strikeouts.

The only hit he allowed came on a slow Manny Machado roller that dribbled between shortstop and third base.

The Friars’ offense has been enemic all season; May took advantage. Multiple Padres’ sluggers took ugly swings against offerings from the big right-hander throughout his dominant outing. This is May’s best outing in MLB.

The Cardinals’ lone starting pitcher signing from this past offseason has turned his season around to the max. After a shaky start, May has a sub-3 ERA over his last 12 starts and is adding value every time he toes the rubber.

St. Louis will have a decision to make come July when they either deal May for prospects or hold him for a playoff run. As of June 15th, the Cardinals are 39-31 and hold a Wildcard spot.

Regardless of what decisions come at the deadline, fans are going crazy over May’s performance.

Social Media Reacts to Dustin May’s One-Hitter

Here’s what people are saying about the Cardinals’ win:

Brenden Schaeffer: “Dustin May’s one-hitter sends the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Padres! The first complete game and shutout of May’s MLB career. Masterful performance.”

Stefan Caray: “On pitch number 101, Dustin May finalizes the first complete game shutout for St. Louis since Sonny Gray (6/27/2025 @ Cleveland). The crowd goes wild on a Monday at Busch.”

Tyler Milliken: “The Dustin May and Walker Buehler comeback tours continue.”

Tamar Sher: “The first complete game and shutout of his career — congratulations to Dustin May. Outstanding job for the #stlcards.”

Sportscenter: “Dustin May vs. the Padres: 9 IP, 1 H, 9 Ks, 0 ER.”

Padres Highlights: “Dustin May with a 1-hit complete game shutout against the #padres as they lose 3-0 to the Cardinals. He only faced one over the minimum. Great performance by him, but embarrassing for the Padres bats #forthefaithful.”

Fox Sports MLB: “SHUTOUT!! Outstanding performance from Dustin May, who goes the distance, allowing just 1 hit vs the Padres!”

Cardinals Dude: “So proud of Dustin May. If you know his history, even before the Cardinals, it’s been a rough road for him. #stlcards.”

Baseball Is Dead: “Dustin May. Complete Game Shutout 9 IP – 101 Pitches/69 Strikes 1 Hit 0 ER/R 9 K 1 BB May now has a 3.75 ERA through 14 starts in 2026.”

Josh Jacobs: “Have a day, Dustin May. First complete game shutout of the season for the #STLCards and the first of his career. What a free agent signing he has been so far.”

Adam Akbani: “One of the more impressive parts of Dustin May’s start tonight is how his velocity has held up all game. His fastball averaged 97.9 MPH in the first inning. It averaged 96.9 MPH in the ninth inning. An absolute masterclass performance.”

STL Sports Central: “DUSTIN. MAY. Complete game, one-hit shutout with NINE Ks. Just what the #STLCards bullpen needed.”

MLB: “Cardinals fans show their appreciation for Dustin May after his incredible performance.”