Cardinals’ Jeremiyah Love Faces Uncertainty After Latest Injury Update

The Arizona Cardinals headed into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season against the division rival Los Angeles Rams, having traded former first-round draft pick wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, and weren’t expected to be much of a threat to Sean McVay’s star-studded squad.

However, the Cardinals pulled off arguably the biggest upset of Week 6, taking down Matthew Stafford and company, and they were able to pull off this upset without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, who has been battling an ankle injury.

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Misses Practice

Obviously, with Love being one of the Cardinals’ most promising young players, whom the team brought in with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s concern about his status heading into Week 7’s matchup against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

Unfortunately for Arizona, Love was not on the practice field on Thursday ahead of the matchup with the Broncos on Sunday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports.

“Jeremiyah Love wasn’t practicing today during the open portion but did get some work in on the side with trainers,” Drake wrote on his X account.

Drake also provided a few other updates on notable players.

“Did not see Budda Baker, Max Melton, Andrew Wingard or Walter Nolen III. Josh Sweat, Garrett Williams and Isaac Seumalo were back working. Carson Beck was spotted in uniform early on but wasn’t on the field for drills. Wydett Williams also out of the yellow concussion jersey.”

The Cardinals will want to capitalize on the momentum they created with the win over the Rams, which no one saw coming.

There’s a chance that the Cardinals will have to play without Love coming out of the backfield for a second straight week. The rookie running back is currently listed as questionable to return on Sunday after missing last week’s game against Los Angeles.

Through the first five games of his NFL career, Love has racked up 281 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

If Love is ruled out, the Cardinals will likely go with running back by committee once again, with Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight leading the way. This running back duo combined for 118 rushing yards in Week 6, but failed to reach the end zone.

Cowboys Potentially Going After Cardinals LB Josh Sweat?

Ever since they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys have been trying to improve their defense, and they did so by acquiring Joey Porter Jr.

Apparently, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys might not be done and could be targeting Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat.

As one team exec pointed out to me Tuesday, Josh Sweat to Dallas makes a lot of sense. He fits Dallas’ profile, and the Cowboys need edge-rush help. Sweat’s Cardinals won Sunday, but they are not contention-adjacent just yet. Sweat has been linked to the Packers, too, but Green Bay has Micah Parsons returning eventually.

The one-time Super Bowl champion might be a hot commodity ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, when Arizona is going to have to make a tough decision.