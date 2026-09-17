Cardinals Jordan Walker Continues Historic Breakout Season

In the fourth inning of Wednesday’s contest against the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker stole his 20th base of the season. With that steal, Walker joins the 20/20 club; the most recent Cardinal to achieve the feat was Tommy Pham in 2017.

Walker’s turnaround this season has been a welcome surprise for the Cardinals faithful. The Cardinals outfielder struggled to get things going in the first three seasons of his career.

Walker was the Cardinals’ top prospect when he made his major league debut, but had yet to live up to his potential. This season, though, he became the sixth Cardinal to reach a 20/20 season, reached 100 RBIs, and is the first Cardinal to win the Home Run Derby.

Jordan Walker Becomes Third Cardinal With 20/20/100

Walker joined Alec Burleson as the second Cardinal hitter with 100 RBIs this season. The duo is the first since Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in 2022, but Walker joins another club with his historic breakout season.

Walker is only the third Cardinals player to have a season with 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 100 RBIs. Ray Lankford was the first Cardinal to do so in 1998, and Fernando Tatis Sr. was the most recent, in 1999.

The Cardinals’ season has been disappointing down the stretch, but Walker’s breakout has been the shining light. Walker is coming into his own, and Burleson is solidifying the middle of the Cardinals lineup, not to mention the arrival of Joshua Baez and Leo Bernal. The Cardinals lineup should be a fun one to watch for years to come.

Jordan Walker Can Reach Next Milestone In Final Weeks

Walker has hit 28 home runs this season and is two away from having the first 30-home-run season of his career. He would join Tatis Sr. and Lankford as the only Cardinals to have 30/20/100 in a season.

The Cardinals are wrapping up their home schedule against the Washington Nationals starting on Friday this week. The Nationals pitching staff gives up the 4th most home runs per nine innings, which is a promising sight for the Cardinals outfielder.

After Washington, the Cardinals wrap up their season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers. Two teams toward the top of the league in not allowing home runs. A tough task for Walker to get the two home runs needed.

After Walker’s season, the Cardinals front office will have to take a look at a possible extension for their star outfielder. St. Louis gave an extension to rookie sensation JJ Wetherholt earlier in the summer and now could pair him up with Walker to be the faces of the franchise for years to come.