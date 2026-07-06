Cardinals’ Recall 26-Year-Old Ahead of Brewers Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are recalling Gordon Graceffo ahead of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. In a corresponding move, Max Rajcic will be placed on the 15-day injured list.

Graceffo, 26, has been steady for the Cardinals’ bullpen all year. His 3.35 ERA through 40.1 innings demonstrates the consistency he’s provided for the Redbirds.

Rajcic, who’s in his rookie season, has been in a mop-up role for St. Louis. Although his ERA doesn’t look all that great, he’s provided value through bulk innings and availability.

Unfortunately, the injury bug nipped him, and he’ll need some time before he can contribute again.

The Cardinals are approaching what’s most likely their most pivotal series of the year, with five games at home against the Brewers. Graceffo was a must-have arm in the pen for this series, which is why the bullpen swap makes complete sense.

Cardinals fans are locked in ahead of the massive series.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals/Brewers Series

Here’s what people are saying:

Ethan Hannaford: “The #STLCards have made a transaction. RHP Ryne Stanek is being reinstated from the paternity list. As a result, RHP Gordon Graceffo is being optioned to Memphis (AAA).”

Ted Gillet: “yep also think he’s much more suited against a team that wants to play themselves unlike a low block. gordon is very good and a real threat when breaking without the ball with space to run into. he struggles when there is 11 men behind the ball.”

JANDY: “The USA as a country has the biggest game of the YEAR tonight. This country was a rag tag group of underdogs that were told over and over they can’t and won’t do it, but they did it anyways. Sound familiar? That’s right, the St. Louis Cardinals play tonight. Biggest game of the year. I am so fired up. Need the offense to stay HOT. Birds!”

John Denton: “Rajcic placed on the IL with the first arm injury by a #STLCards pitcher since 2024. Incredibly, LHP JoJo Romero (left forearm flex inflammation) was the last Cards pitcher to go down with an arm injury on Sept. 25, 2024.”

Dani Wexelman: “Per Cardinals St. Louis Cardinals Transaction (7/6): Placed RHP Max Rajcic (right elbow) on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to July 4. RHP Gordon Graceffo recalled from Memphis (AAA).”

PaceBall: “Dustin May is pitching today for the St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Milwaukee Brewers) Last start: 0.2 IP | 5 ER | 1 K | 2 BB Home stats: 3.94 ERA | 1.17 WHIP | 7.88 K/9 Season stats: 4.80 ERA | 1.27 WHIP | 8.32 K/9 #STLCards.”

St. Louis Right Now

The Cardinals are coming off a series win over the rival Cubs. In game one of the series, they locked down a win by scoring 17 runs, to the Cubs’ feeble one.

Dustin May will take the mound for St. Louis tonight. Since his complete-game shutout, he’s thrown back-to-back starts where he hasn’t navigated past the second inning.

May will need to have a quality start against a solid Brewers team tonight, that’s pacing the NL Central. Shane Drohan will take the mound for Milwaukee, amidst a solid season.

The Cardinals will look to get off on the right foot with JJ Wetherholt leading off.