Cardinals Recall Nolan Gorman Ahead Of Orioles Series

Early in the summer, the St. Louis Cardinals sent Nolan Gorman down to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds due to his continued struggles at the plate. In August, the third baseman’s power resurfaced, with seven home runs and 14 RBIs. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat reported Tuesday Morning that the Cardinals will be recalling Gorman as the corresponding move to Masyn Winn heading to the Injured List.

With St. Louis having the 24th-hardest remaining schedule, they are still in the mix, but untimely injuries to Winn, Andre Pallante, and Hunter Dobbins have put their season in jeopardy. After being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, the hill to climb is greater.

Nolan Gorman’s Rocky Career

Gorman was the Cardinals’ No. 2 prospect in 2022, and during his first full season in the big leagues, the lefty slugger hit 27 home runs. It seemed the Cardinals had found a middle-of-the-lineup left-handed bat for the long haul, but Gorman has yet to hit 20 home runs in a season since then.

With the trade of Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, the door was open for Gorman to move back to his natural third base and solidify his position in the Cardinals’ future. That did not go according to plan; the third baseman was sent to Memphis in June. Before making an appearance in Triple-A, Gorman went to the Cardinals’ hit lab in Jupiter, Florida, to address some mechanical issues in his swing.

After a tough start to his time in Memphis, Gorman had turned it around recently with a stretch where his power surged. The strikeouts are still an issue, just over double the number of strikeouts as walks in the minors. With a month left, Gorman has a lot to prove with little time to do it.

St. Louis Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are coming off of an important series against the Philadelphia Phillies, one that they desperately needed to win, and they were swept. Including two blown leads, the Cardinals would like to forget the entirety of the series against Philadelphia.

St. Louis is welcoming the Baltimore Orioles to town Tuesday, with no starters announced for the week yet. Meanwhile, Baltimore will be sending Chris Bassitt, Kyle Bradish, and Trevor Rogers to the mound over the next three days. With two right-handers starting for Baltimore in the first two days, Gorman could see some game action early as the Cardinals have been playing matchups in the second half of the season.

A rebound series is needed for St. Louis to get themselves back in the mix for the playoffs, and the Orioles would be the right opponent to get back on the right track against.