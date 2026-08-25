St. Louis Cardinals Get Masyn Winn Injury Update Before Orioles Series

After being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals have an uphill climb going forward if they want to secure an NL Wild Card spot.

As of Tuesday, the Cards are 66-66, and being .500 isn’t going to cut it for a playoff spot, so St. Louis will need to put together a winning stretch here soon.

However, they may have to do so without star infielder Masyn Winn, who has been battling an injury since August 21, and per reports, it’s likely he will be headed to the IL.

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Cardinals’ Masyn Winn Likely Headed to IL

Per Cardinals reporter Jeff Jones, Nolan Gorman is being recalled, and it’s expected that Masyn Winn will be placed on the IL. Jones wrote (via X.com):

“The Cardinals are calling Nolan Gorman ahead of tonight’s series opener with the Orioles, a source says. Masyn Winn is expected to be placed on the IL as the corresponding move.”

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco added (about the Winn injury):

“Initial x-rays [on his thumb] came back negative. Goold reported over the weekend that the shortstop would go for an MRI, which can sometimes reveal smaller fractures that aren’t identified by an x-ray. There hasn’t been any update on the MRI results. In any case, the Cardinals determined that Winn will need at least a week to recover. They can backdate the IL placement to August 22, so he’ll be eligible to return at the beginning of September.”

It’s a pretty big hit to the Cardinals’ offensive depth, as Gorman will fill Winn’s shoes, and it’s especially a tough loss on the defensive side of things, where Winn really excels.

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Taking a Look at Masyn Winn’s 2026 Season

Masyn Winn won a Gold Glove in 2025 for his services in the field.

This season, Winn is batting .238 with five home runs, 2 triples, 19 doubles, and 51 RBI. He’s also added an OPS+ of 84.

It’s a bit of a down season for Winn offensively, as he carries a lifetime OPS+ of 89.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals perform without him.

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