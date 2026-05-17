Cardinals’ Shortstop Masyn Winn Exits Game With Apparent Injury

St. Louis Cardinals’ shortstop Masyn Winn exited the third game of the I-70 series. The team is awaiting an update.

Winn grounded into a fielder’s choice after a Nolan Gorman leadoff single, landing him at first base. After a brief intermission for reliever Daniel Lynch IV to take over the Royals’ mound duties, Winn was pulled from the game.

The Cardinals were down 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning to Kansas City in game three of their series.

Cardinals Media/Fans React to Winn’s Apparent Injury

Here’s what people are saying on Winn:

Derrick Goold: “Masyn Winn is walking off the field with the athletic trainer. Will update. #Stlcards.”

John Denton: “#STLCards SS Masyn Winn just injured himself somehow racing down the first base line to try and beat out a double play. After a long break, he’s leaving the game alongside of the trainer.”

Jeff Jones: “Masyn Winn is exiting with trainer Chris Conroy after running out that ground ball. Was shaking his legs a little.”

Jake Nichols: “Once again, the curse of star wars day hits us.”

MLB Injury Bot: “Masyn Winn (Cardinals) — Left Game — leg tightness. Per @jmjones: “Masyn Winn is exiting with trainer Chris Conroy after running out that ground ball.” @MasynWinn, @Cardinals.”

John Denton: “Masyn Winn on his #STLCards, winners of 13 of 18: ‘This is the most fun I’ve ever had, for sure, at the big-league level and probably my entire career. … Everybody is pulling for each other and this is the least selfish team I’ve ever been a part of.'”

Masyn Winn’s Injury Was Poorly Timed

Winn, who has been solid for St. Louis all year, is an integral part to the Cardinals lineup. Although his bat hasn’t come around just yet, the golden fielding shortstop remains one of MLB’s best in the field.

Cesar Prieto, the last remaining prospect St. Louis retained for Jack Flaherty, came into the game as Winn’s replacement. The young infielder tore up minor league pitching before his call up, but hasn’t been able to adjust to The Show. If Winn were to hit an IL stint, St. Louis would be left with Prieto as the main option for shortstop.

Another potential piece who could man the premier infield position is Thomas Saggese. Fortunately, he was recently able to bust out of an 0/30 skid at the plate. Although he’s back to scattering hits, his bat has been all but zapped for power and his stats remain in the gutter.

To add insult to potential injury, Winn was recently quoted as saying this season is the “most fun he’s ever had” playing baseball. Sometimes, the baseball gods can be cruel. Winn may not have hit his stride and the Cardinals were still finding ways to scratch off wins. With a record of 27-18 (before the end of their game in May 17th), St. Louis is in second place in the NL Central. Fans across the show me state will most certainly be keeping their fingers crossed. Without Winn, the Cardinals will have a black hole at shortstop.