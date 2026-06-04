Cardinals Unlikely Trade Concept Boosts Rotation With $56 Million Marlins Ace

The St. Louis Cardinals have played much better than expected this season. Though they have started to cool off a little bit, they are still 32-28 and in second place in the National League Central. They are currently in a dead heat in the wild card race as well.

The team decided it was time to rebuild this past offseason, and they traded several veterans away. However, they will be an interesting team to watch at the trade deadline, as it is not clear what path they will take just yet. President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom will want to make sure whatever path he chooses doesn’t compromise the long-term vision.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports proposed something interesting, that the Cardinals could be a trade fit for Miami Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara, who actually began his career in St. Louis back in 2017.

“We can reasonably assume the team that trades for Alcantara will do so with the intention of picking up the option, thus making him a multi-year addition,” Axisa wrote. “That opens up the market to teams that may be only on the fringes of the postseason race this year, but plan to be all-in next year. Think Astros, Cardinals, Orioles, Reds, etc.”

Cardinals’ Alcantara Reunion is Unlikely

This is highly unlikely because of two reasons. For starters, the Marlins are not out of the wild card race just yet. They are still within striking distance, so trading away their best pitcher probably isn’t the wisest approach.

From the Cardinals’ perspective, it makes a little more sense because of his club option and the fact that his value is a down a bit, meaning a trade shouldn’t cost too much in terms of prospects. But right now, the Cardinals are still rebuilding, and adding Alcantara might put them too close to deviating from their plan.

They need prospects at the deadline more than anything, and if it’s going to cost them prospects to acquire Alcantara, then it likely isn’t the right move, at least for right now.

Alcantara is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA in 13 starts this season. He is a two-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner, so he does at least have a track record. But it really depends on where the Cadinals are and if Bloom believes it’s worth it to give up prospects.

The Cardinals’ farm system is stronger now than it was last year, but they still need more young and controllable pitching.

Cardinals Better Positioned to Sell

The best way for the Cardinals to get prospects in trades is to sell at the deadline, and they have three very intriguing trade chips: pitchers JoJo Romero, Dustin May and Riley O’Brien.

O’Brien has several years of club control, but he would likely bring back the best haul for St. Louis given that he has already recorded 15 saves this season, but May and Romero could also give them good returns.

But to get prospects, the Cardinals need to sell, and their roster is set up much better to sell than to buy.