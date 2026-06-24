Five-Year Cardinals’ Backstop Signs With Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are signing former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner to a minor league deal. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports.

Knizner, 31, has been a journeyman since he departed from St. Louis.

This season, the backstop was slashing .279/.371/.590 for the Colorado Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate before being designated for assignment. It was a questionable decision with the torrid pace he seemed to be on, and apparently, the Red Sox agree.

Knizner spent parts of five seasons with the Cardinals, starting in 2019 and ending in 2023.

His final season was actually his best in Cardinal red. The former highly touted prospect delivered a .712 OPS through 70 games for St. Louis.

Although his production was lackluster, Knizner was a fan favorite in St. Louis. Fans clung to the North Carolina native’s bright smile, down-to-Earth nature, and how great a teammate he always seemed to be.

Consequently, MLB isn’t ignoring the move.

Social Media Reacts to Red Sox Signing Former St. Louis Cardinal

Here’s what people are saying:

Tyler Milliken: “The Red Sox have signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a minor league deal, per @ChrisCotillo. Starter the year with the Rockies Triple-A squad. Slashed .279/.371/.590/.962 with 10 HR in 33 games. Spent 2025 with the Giants and posted a 73 OPS+ with rough defensive metrics.”

Tj Grochowski: “Sign another guy to hit .200 in your lineup. It’s like we have 9 catchers batting in this lineup!”

Andrew G: “Brilliant. A 31 year old guy who’s barely had a sniff of the majors. Now if there’s a way to arrange for the Sox to have their home half inning at bats in Albuquerque, we might actually have a chance.”

Boston Rob: “There’s the approach: a team beats you, any team, sign one of their players hoping that you will get some of the beating team’s mojo. We should’ve signed a lot more dudes by now.”

@BOSSportsGordo: “The Red Sox have signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a MiLB deal, according to @ChrisCotillo. Knizner posted a .962 OPS in 33 AAA games for the Rockies affiliate this year. He was released and it’s assumed because he triggered an opt-out.”

Ed Hand: “The Red Sox have signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a minor league deal. Probably best known for being the backup/caddy to Yadier Molina in St. Louis at the end of his career. Good depth, wonder if there’s a trade on the horizon with one of the three on the MLB roster.”

Jacob Levine: “The Boston Red Sox have signed Andrew Knizner to a minor league deal, per @ChrisCotillo. He presumably opted out of his contract with the Colorado Rockies after playing for their Triple-A affiliate, where he had a .962 OPS in 33 games.”

The Cardinals Don’t Need Any Extra Catchers

Although fans in St. Louis may miss Knizner from a nostalgia standpoint, he wouldn’t fit the current roster.

St. Louis runs a three-catcher race on the big club with a slew of backstop prospects waiting in the wings.

Cardinal fans wish Knizner nothing but the best, but it’s for the best that he didn’t come back to The Lou.