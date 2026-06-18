Newest Cardinals Promotion Could Make Big Impact on Bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals are promoting relief prospect Max Rajcic for their series against the Royals. Derrick Goold airports.

His promotion comes after Chris Roycroft was DFA’d. The big right-hander had bounced between MLB and the minor leagues for a few seasons, but couldn’t find his footing.

Max Rajcic Will Help the St. Louis Bullpen

Rajcic, 24, will be available to make his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals in the I-70 series.

The Cardinals have been aggressive this season at promoting surging prospects–a new trend in The Lou.

Rajcic has more than earned the right to a shot. This season, the right-hander has a 2.88 ERA in 40.2 innings. He pairs his consistent success with five saves, which is already a career high for him as a professional.

MLB Pipeline writes: “The 6-foot right-hander isn’t afraid to go right after hitters with a 91-95 mph fastball featuring some armside running action. The velo might just be average, but he spots the heater well, allowing him to get into pitchers’ counts quickly. His 78-82 mph curveball may be his most visually pleasing pitch, dropping sharply with 12-to-6 movement that can play off the fastball at the top of the zone. His mid-80s changeup also helped him pick up whiffs with a promising armside fade, and it was notable that Rajcic had almost even splits against both lefties and righties in 2023. He’ll also show a low-80s slider with a little depth.”

St. Louis desperately needs another weapon in its bullpen. Rajcic will likely start in a middle-innings role and, with success, could be thrust into the latter innings.

This season, the Cardinals’ only reliable arm in the bullpen has been Gordon Graceffo. JoJo Romero and Riley O’Brien, the two stars in the early going, have come back down to Earth.

Specifically, Ryne Stanek and Justin Bruihl have been awful. Both of them were signed for strikeout stuff, and although the former still racks up Ks, home runs, and walks have derailed his season. The latter has just been outright ineffective.

Fortunately, Cardinals fans are getting some relief with Rajcic–literally and figuratively.

Social Media Reacts to Newest Cardinals Promotion

Here’s what people are saying:

Cardinals: “Welcome to the Show, Max! We have selected the contract of RHP Max Rajcic from Memphis (AAA). He will wear #71.”

Dealin’ The Cards: “Thanks, Tracy. Friend of the podcast Max Rajcic is being called-up to the Major League roster today. Welcome to the Show, Max!”

Redbird Farmhands: “Time to pull this thread back out from last month as Max Rajcic gets the call to the big leagues.”

Springfield Cardinals: “When Max Rajcic makes his MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, now you have no excuse if you pronounce his name wrong.”

Memphis Redbirds: “St. Louis is about to experience some Rajcic Magic. Congrats to Max Rajcic on making his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals today! #GoBirds.”

John Denton: “Rajcic, as in Magic, gets promoted for his potential MLB debut. Chris Roycroft was optioned to Triple-A Memphis earlier today.”

STL Sports Central: “The #STLCards have selected the contract of RHP Max Rajcic from AAA Memphis and DFA’d RHP Chris Roycroft. Rajcic, 24, was the club’s No. 23 prospect in 2025. He’s pitching to a 2.88 ERA with a 10.2 K/9 and a 3.1 BB/9 in 40.2 frames this season. He will work out of the bullpen.”