Cardinals’ Named Fit For Angels’ Elite Starting Pitcher Duo

Recently, in an article written by Jeff Passan and Kily McDaniel, the St. Louis Cardinals were mentioned as fits for Angels’ starters Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano.

Cardinals Listed as Trade Fit For Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano

Detmers, 26, is a former first-round pick for Los Angeles.

After a rollercoaster of a beginning to his MLB career, the left-handed starter has finally arrived in 2026. In his first 15 starts, he’s pitched to a solid 3.68 ERA. However, recently, steadiness has transformed into dominance.

In his last five outings, Detmers has tossed 33 innings, only allowing five earned runs (three in one game). His most recent start against the Diamondbacks resulted in seven shutout innings, with only three hits allowed en route to an Angels win.

Detmers’ career somewhat mirrors what St. Louis endured with starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore. Both had high pedigrees as prospects and took time to mature at the MLB level. In light of this, the Cardinals may be equipped to maximize Detmers.

Soriano, 27, isn’t a free agent until 2029–and he’s been great this season. Through the right-hander’s first 15 starts, on a dreary Angels’ team, he’s 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA.

Unfortunately, after a historic start to 2026, Soriano has cooled off exponentially. He’s gone four starts in a row without a quality outing.

Even with that being the case, Soriano’s ERA remains below 3.00, and he’ll be a coveted asset at the deadline.

The Angels’ season has long been over, but how do these hurlers fit into the Cardinals’ vision?

The St. Louis Cardinals Could Build Around Detmers and Soriano

Pitching, pitching, pitching. That’s been the rhetoric in The Lou for some time. After the Cardinals’ front office went through an overhaul, the new regime decided to start over.

The building block for perennial success in MLB has long been the starting rotation. Baseball’s best teams usually have 2-3 ‘ace-level’ arms nowadays. The Cardinals have had flashes of production, but no aces in their hand.

Dustin May, who’s been St. Louis’ best pitcher in 2026, is on a one-year deal. His latest outing was a complete-game one-hit shutout against the anemic Padres’ offense. After his imminent departure, either at the deadline or after the season, who will step in?

If the Cardinals were to acquire Detmers and Soriano, they’d have a few seasons of control. The flexibility this would provide their roster would be immensely useful.

Current starter Kyle Leahy, who’s struggled this season, could return to the bullpen. Then, the Cardinals could either explore a six-man rotation or flip May for assets to recoup value.

If the Cardinals were to make this deal, what prospects/players would be sent off?

The Cardinals Have Good Depth to Trade With

Particularly at the catcher position, St. Louis has lots of depth. Conveniently, the Angels could use some insurance behind starting backstop Logan O’Hoppe, who’s now struggled for two straight seasons.

Prospects like Raniel Rodriguez, Joshua Baez, and Liam Doyle are most likely untouchable in any deal. Outside of that grouping, though, the Redbirds could part with Leo Bernal, Jimmy Crooks, Jurrangelo Cijntje, or Chase Davis to get a deal done.

St. Louis has the pieces; Los Angeles has the motive to sell. All it takes is one phone call for POBO Chaim Bloom to change the Cardinals’ trajectory forever.