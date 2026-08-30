Cardinals Officially Released Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

After the series concluded, reports surfaced that the Cardinals are releasing southpaw reliever Caleb Ferguson.

He was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Saturday.

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St. Louis Cardinals Release Caleb Ferguson

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ferguson cleared waivers and has been released by St. Louis.

Ferguson, 30, has pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was a fairly reliable and productive man out of the bullpen.

However, his numbers are pretty sloppy with the Cardinals this season, as he carries an ERA of 5.18 across 33 innings with the Cards/Cincinnati Reds in 2026.

With the Cardinals specifically, he allowed eight earned runs over eight innings pitched.

MLB.com wrote: “St. Louis Cardinals released LHP Caleb Ferguson.”

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (on 8/29):

“With Ferguson simply not performing, the Cards have chosen to utilize his roster spot on a fresher arm in Mautz. Since trades are no longer permitted past the deadline, Ferguson can only change teams via the DFA process if he is claimed off the waiver wire. Claiming Ferguson would put a new club on the hook for the roughly $750K remaining of Ferguson’s $4.5MM salary for the 2026 season.”

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Inside Caleb Ferguson’s Tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Caleb Ferguson made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2028, and spent five seasons with the organization. He was a part of several playoff bullpens and was counted on many times by manager Dave Roberts

Across 207.1 IP in a Dodgers uniform, Ferguson posted an ERA of 3.43 with 247 strikeouts. \

Perhaps his best overall season came in 2022, when he logged 34.2 innings and held an ERA of 1.82.

Injuries have very much been a large factor in Ferguson’s career, and they led to him bouncing around to six different MLB teams after the five-year stint with LA.

For his entire career, Ferguson holds an ERA of 3.80 over 368 games pitched with 396 strikeouts.

He’s now officially a free agent and can sign with any MLB team.