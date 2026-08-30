Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Will Smith Announcement During Tigers Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers are concluding their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers.

Sunday’s contest features a rubber match between the two clubs, as the Tigers walked the Dodgers off on Saturday afternoon.

During the Tigers series, and before the series finale, the team made a major Will Smith announcement.

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Will Smith Set to Be Activated on Tuesday

After their series with the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers are returning home for a series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per multiple reports, it is expected that Will Smith will be activated off the IL for the series opener against the Cardinals. Smith has had a lengthy IL stint as he’s been dealing with a neck issue.

This is huge news for the Dodgers, as Smith is one of the most important pieces to their lineup, and the team could use a jolt that perhaps Smith can provide. The Dodgers offense has looked abysmal over the past few weeks.

One would assume that it will be Ben Rortvedt who is either optioned to the minors, designated for assignment, or released. Dalton Rushing is still sidelined, and it has been Hunter Fedducia/Rortvedt splitting time behind the dish.

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More on Will Smith’s Injury….

Will Smith has appeared in just 52 games for the Dodgers this season.

In that time span, he’s batting .249 with six home runs, five doubles, 23 RBI, and an OPS+ of 101.

He is a 3X MLB All-Star catcher and will certainly be a welcome addition to the Dodgers lineup again.

The game plan for Will Smith all along was to be ready for October, and he’ll return in the first game the Dodgers play in September.

In all likelihood, Smith will play on and off, as manager Dave Roberts likely won’t want to throw him into the fire of catching every day. Still, Smith will also need to re-familiarize himself with a few Dodgers pitchers and, of course, get accustomed to catching new ace Tarik Skubal.

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