New York Yankees Announce Personal Jose Caballero News During Red Sox Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees are concluding their weekend series (four games) with the Boston Red Sox.

The Sunday matinee is a crucial game, as the Yankees are aiming to take the season series from the Red Sox, which is important for AL Wild Card seeding reasons. Things are looking good for the Yankees on Sunday, as they carry a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning.

During the Red Sox series, the Yankees announced a notable piece of news regarding infielder Jose Caballero.

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It’s Jose Caballero’s Birthday!

On Sunday, August 30th, Yankees infielder Jose Caballero turned 30!

2026 marks the second season that Caballero has played in Pinstripes, and he’s seen a large increase in playing time this season, as he’s already logged 115 games played.

The New York Yankees X account made the following post (on August 30) with the caption:

“¡José, José, José! Join us in wishing Cabby a Happy Birthday”

Here is what some of the comments read:

@Rickespn7: “Happy birthday Cabby! Bunt more!!”

@yanksfangii: “happy birthday cabba cabba!”

@sunrise635: “ Awesome! Happy birthday I LOVE watching you play!!!”

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Taking a Look At Jose Caballero This Season

As mentioned, Jose Caballero has played in 115 games this season, and he’s also logged 360 at-bats.

Over that sample size, he’s batting .236 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 44 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84.

Caballero is a very good defender, which has led to him having a bWAR of 2.0, despite the semi-poor offensive numbers. Across 155 total games played with the Yankees over parts of two seasons, he’s batting .241 in 439 at-bats.

Happy birthday, Jose Caballero!!

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