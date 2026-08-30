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New York Yankees Announce Personal Jose Caballero News During Red Sox Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Detail of the Players' Weekend logo on the hat worn by José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees are concluding their weekend series (four games) with the Boston Red Sox.

The Sunday matinee is a crucial game, as the Yankees are aiming to take the season series from the Red Sox, which is important for AL Wild Card seeding reasons. Things are looking good for the Yankees on Sunday, as they carry a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning.

During the Red Sox series, the Yankees announced a notable piece of news regarding infielder Jose Caballero.

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It’s Jose Caballero’s Birthday!

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Myles Straw of the Toronto Blue Jays to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, August 30th, Yankees infielder Jose Caballero turned 30!

2026 marks the second season that Caballero has played in Pinstripes, and he’s seen a large increase in playing time this season, as he’s already logged 115 games played.

The New York Yankees X account made the following post (on August 30) with the caption:

“¡José, José, José! Join us in wishing Cabby a Happy Birthday”

Here is what some of the comments read:

@Rickespn7: “Happy birthday Cabby! Bunt more!!”

@yanksfangii: “happy birthday cabba cabba!”
@sunrise635: “Awesome! Happy birthday I LOVE watching you play!!!”
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Taking a Look At Jose Caballero This Season

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Jose Caballero has played in 115 games this season, and he’s also logged 360 at-bats.

Over that sample size, he’s batting .236 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 44 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84.

Caballero is a very good defender, which has led to him having a bWAR of 2.0, despite the semi-poor offensive numbers. Across 155 total games played with the Yankees over parts of two seasons, he’s batting .241 in 439 at-bats.

Happy birthday, Jose Caballero!!

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Personal Jose Caballero News During Red Sox Series

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