Why is the Cardinals and Braves Game Delayed? When Will the Game Start Again?

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a rain delay. They made it into the top of the fourth inning.

Both starters, Kyle Leahy and Chris Sale, had been untouchable through their workload.

Sale has been on a limited schedule, and due to the delay, the Braves may have to pivot to the bullpen early.

Leahy, who converted into a starter this season, has been very reliable as of late. If he pieces together a good start tonight, he’ll likely be the Cardinals’ ERA leader in the starting staff.

There are no updates as of right now as to when the game will resume. Fans were seen heading for the concessions in the third inning, and when the rain returned, the umpires decided to pause the game.

Before game time, the Cardinals announced that they had signed star rookie JJ Wetherholt to an extension.

He’ll be in St. Louis for eight years, $112.5 million, with the deal potentially reaching $132 million.

He’s already made an impact this game by snagging a sharp one-hopper from Michael Harris II to rob a hit.

His deal, signed as a rookie, mimics a lot of the Braves’ recent contracts. Some have aged poorly; some have positioned the team for perennial success. Although any longer deal is a gamble, it seems like the Braves take calculated risks.

Alex Faust and Ryan Spilboroughs, who are conducting the game for Apple TV, continue to comment on Sale’s chase for 2,700 Ks. When he reaches the mark, he’ll be the fastest in history to do so.

Fans are eager for the game to return, as both teams could really use a win.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals/Braves Game One

Here’s what people are saying:

Jackson Fuentes: “8:05 CT: Tonight’s Braves/Cardinals will likely be delayed for a while. Not only are summer storms forming over St. Louis, but they are not moving away quickly at all. Next pitch likely doesn’t occur before 10PM CT. #Braves #Cardinals #MLB #mowx #raindelay.”

Daniel Guerrero: “We’re in a rain delay here at Busch Stadium. Cardinals and Braves got through three scoreless innings before the tarp had to be rolled out.”

Brave Yard Shift: “We’re going into a rain delay #Braves.”

Lindsay Crosby, big baseball guy: “Yikes – tarp’s going on the field right now, in the middle of a 1-2 count to Ozzie Albies to lead off the 4th inning.”

Chad Shaw: “The last thing this team can afford right now is a lengthy delay that knocks Sale out of the game. What horrible luck.”

Cardinals/Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently atop the National League East and have been a solid team all season.

Although this past month has been rough on the offense. Specifically, right-handed hitters have struggled for Atlanta.

The Cardinals are coming off a poorly played series against the rival Brewers. After dropping four out of fives games, St. Louis badly needs a win in game one.

Updates are pending on the game returning to action, but it’s predicted that they’ll start up around 10 pm CT.