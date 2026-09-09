St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Masyn Winn Injury Before Giants Game

Just moments before their game against the San Francisco Giants, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced a sudden decision regarding Masyn Winn.

Winn was just activated off the Injured List on Tuesday.

The Cardinals lost 2-1 on Tuesday, and their playoff hopes continue to fade.

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Masyn Winn Scratched Last Second from Cardinals Lineup

It’s about as last-minute as it can get for the Cardinals to announce this Masyn Winn news, but he has been scratched from the lineup on Wednesday.

It’s listed as a thumb injury for Winn.

Cardinals reporter Derrick Goold wrote (via X.com):

“Masyn Winn has been scratched due to pain in his left thumb. He is one day removed from being on the IL with a fracture in that thumb.”

It’s unclear as to what caused this injury, but more details will likely emerge following the game. The Cardinals-Giants series finale has already begun, so all that is known is that it’s a thumb injury for Winn.

Jose Fermin is in the batting order in place of Winn.

Here is the updated batting order as well, also per @UnderdogMLB:

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