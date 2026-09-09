New York Mets Quietly Released 2 Players During Marlins Series

The New York Mets continue to play spoiler across Major League Baseball and have actually been pretty effective in doing so.

New York is looking for the sweep over the Miami Marlins this season, as the Marlins still hold faint playoff hopes.

During the Marlins series, the Mets quietly announced the release of two players in their minor-league system.

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Mets Released Joe Jacques, Zack Peek

According to the minor-league transactions log, the Syracuse Mets (AAA affiliate) have released two players.

It read: “Syracuse Mets released LHP Joe Jacques.”

“Syracuse Mets released RHP Zach Peek.”

Let’s take a quick look at both players, starting with Joe Jacques.

Jacques, 31, has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons in his professional career, but only briefly.

He’s logged a total of 29.2 innings (with the Red Sox and Diamondbacks), and holds a lifetime ERA of 5.46 in the bigs.

This season (in the minors), Joe Jacques carries an ERA of 5.10 over 30 total innings.

As for Zach Peek, he has yet to make his MLB debut as a 28-year-old pitcher.

Across 51 innings pitched between AA and AAA this season, Peek carries an ERA of 4.76 with 60 strikeouts.

For Peek, he has a lifetime ERA of 3.99 over six seasons in the minors, and 330 strikeouts over 282 IP.

The corresponding moves to those players being released is Jefry Yan being activated, and Ryan Lambert also being activated.

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Taking a Quick Look at the New York Mets Right Now

As noted, the New York Mets are trying to play spoiler against any teams that are in playoff contention for the final three weeks of the regular season.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Mets thus far, but they have undoubtedly finished the year pretty strong and are now just 11 games below .500 and officially out of the NL East cellar.

The Mets have a 67-78 record, and considering they are on the road, it’s fair to note the Mets have been better away from home (slightly) than at Citi Field this season. New York has won 7 of its last 10 games.

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