Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Major Gavin Stone Update Before Reds Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to wrap up their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

They are going for the sweep with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

Speaking to the pitching side of things, the Dodgers received a major update on pitcher Gavin Stone during the Reds series. Stone has not pitched for the Dodgers this season, but is a promising arm in the farm system.

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Gavin Stone Sent to Rehab with AAA

On Wednesday, a big announcement was made that Gavin Stone is having his rehab extended, and he will make a start for AAA Oklahoma City this week. Stone has not pitched in MLB since 2024 due to big-time shoulder issues.

MiLB.com wrote (on 9/9):

“Los Angeles Dodgers sent RHP Gavin Stone on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Stone has now been dealing with a bicep issue, but the reports note he will start for OKC on Wednesday.

Across 11.2 innings pitched for AAA this season, Stone has allowed two earned runs with 18 strikeouts.

It’s possible that he could be recalled as an emergency arm for LA, but he mostly projects as a pitcher who could see some meaningful innings in 2027.

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Gavin Stone’s MLB Career at a Glance

Gavin Stone was once a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

He burst onto the scene in 2023 with a nasty changeup and sharp fastball.

Stone has pitched in parts of two seasons for the Dodgers.

Across 171.1 IP, he’s logged an ERA of 4.52 with 138 strikeouts.

He made 25 starts in 2024 and recorded an ERA of 3.53 across 140+ innings, which was really promising, but the arm issues have left Stone sidelined for a full two years.

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