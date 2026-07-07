St. Louis Cardinals Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a doubleheader on Tuesday due to a recent postponement. It’s now a rare five-game set between the two NL Central division foes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cardinals lost 4-3. They also lost 4-3 on Monday evening.

During the Brewers series, the Cardinals announced a notable roster decision on 6-year MLB veteran Bruce Zimmerman.

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Cardinals DFA Bruce Zimmerman, Select Jared Shuster

Between the doubleheader on Tuesday, the Cardinals’ social media team announced a pair of roster moves.

First, the Cards are selecting the contract of Jared Shuster, and that means Bruce Zimmerman has been designated for assignment.

Bruce Zimmerman had been in the Cardinals organization as of today and made one brief appearance. He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs in a bulk role, and then he has now been cut after the first game he’s appeared in this season.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the news quickly after it dropped:

“It seems the Cards didn’t plan for Zimmermann to hang around beyond this one outing, so he has been quickly bumped off the roster. He is out of options and could not be easily sent back to the minors. Instead, he will likely be on waivers in the coming days.”

Man, it’s a cruel world out there for MLB pitchers in DFA limbo.

If he clears waivers and ends up hitting MLB free agency, the Cardinals could be a candidate to re-sign the 31-year-old southpaw.

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Bruce Zimmerman’s MLB Career

Before briefly being with the Cardinals MLB team this season, Zimmerman last pitched with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2025, he pitched six innings with the Brewers, and gave up five earned runs.

Before the Brewers, Bruce Zimmerman pitched four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles from 2020 to 2023. He has a career ERA of 5.64 across 28 total starts and 164+ innings.

Originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft, if Zimmerman clears waivers, all 30 MLB teams will be eligible to sign him.

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