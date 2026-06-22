The St. Louis Cardinals May Have MLB’s Most Exciting Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of MLB’s hottest hitting prospects–and his name is Joshua Baez.

Sooner or later, the 22-year-old is going to earn his shot at the big league level.

This season, Baez is slashing a ridiculous .272/.342/.615. His OPS of .957 stems mostly from a prolific power tool.

At over three years younger than the average Triple-A player, Baez has already launched 24 home runs. Although that’s not the only way he threatens offensively.

Most scouts focus on Baez’s power potential. They dream of 40-homer campaigns and 500 ft missiles. In the midst of these dreams, they forget about his speed.

This season, Baez already has 12 stolen bases. If he were at the MLB level, he’d be well on his way to a 30/30 campaign, maybe even 40/40.

Lots of fans have been poking the proverbial bear and asking the question–when will St. Louis see Baez at Busch Stadium?

Social Media Reacts to Baez’s Unbelievable Season

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB Pipeline: “Make it SIX homers this week for Joshua Báez! MLB’s No. 64 prospect (@Cardinals) becomes the second Minor Leaguer to reach 25 homers this season with a 107 mph, 413 ft roundtripper for the Triple-A @memphisredbirds.”

Kareem Haq: “Joshua Baez can’t be stopped! He just hit his 25th home run of the season: EV: 107 MPH, LA: 34°, Distance: 413 ft.”

Bernie Miklasz: “#STLCards prospect Josh Baez also has 35 RBIs and a .531 ISO in those last 23 games. His .347/.380/.878 slash line with 14 homers, 23 total XBH, and 35 RBIs is awesome. Plus the lower strikeout rate — and a higher contact rate on strikes.”

Josh Jacobs: “1. Baez homering on Father’s Day after 4 HRs on the anniversary of his father’s passing is really special. 2. Dude is on an absolute tear. He’s been cutting down on his strikeouts and improving his zone contact rates as well. Still needs to walk more/chase less, but he’s so close.”

John Denton: “Joshua Baez, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the #STLCards system, has already had a big week with the bat. Here, he shows off his powerful throwing arm from left field.”

RotoLegends: “Joshua Baez Power Surge. Homers this week: 6. Exit Velocity: 107 MPH. Distance: 413 ft. Baez is absolutely obliterating Triple-A pitching and making a major league promotion undeniable.”

Andrew DeCegile: “Joshua Baez has been on an absolute heater since May 1st: 162 AB, .315 / 18 HR / 46 RBI / 7 SB, 51 K: 12 BB. Once again, @Cardinals, do it!”

Cardinals Stats And Facts: “The Cardinals have an interesting dilemma in the outfield. Walker is an all-star. Church is the best defensive OF and has played well since returning. Noot has been great since returning. He may be shopped, but you have to get the right return. But Baez won’t be in AAA much longer, and he’s starting somewhere when he gets the call-up.”

Baseball America: “111 mph off the bat of Joshua Báez. The @CardsPlayerDev No. 3 prospect logs his eighth homer of the month and 24th of the year. (@memphisredbirds).”

The Cardinals May Promote Baez Soon

With the incredible start to St. Louis’ season, they find themselves well within playoff contention.

Come July, if the team sticks to its original plan and sells, Baez looks primed for a promotion.

Trade candidates include Riley O’Brien, JoJo Romero, Lars Nootbaar, Dustin May, and Pedro Pages.

Fortunately, the decision St. Louis will have to make on Baez is a fun one. When he arrives in The Lou, he’s sure to bring Big Mac Land some love via the pulled flyball.