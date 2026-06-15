Three Players Cardinals Could Trade For to Fix The Bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of MLB’s most surprising teams in 2026.

As it stands, the Cardinals are in second place in the NL Central, behind the rival Brewers.

St. Louis has a record of 38-31 as of June 14th, and has played well above expectations for most of the season.

Recently, however, the Cardinal bullpen has sputtered.

St. Louis’ Bullpen Blunders

In the Cardinals’ most recent series, they dropped two games to the lowly Minnesota Twins. Both losses came on blown leads by the bullpen.

Notably, Ryne Stanek surrendered three home runs in game one, Riley O’Brien bent but didn’t break in game two, and JoJo Romero served up the lead in game three.

The Cardinals’ bullpen has been on a steady decline since the latter half of May. That being said, St. Louis might need to retool at the deadline if they want to stay competitive.

Three Players the Cardinals Could Trade For

The relief market is constantly jam-packed with options for any team looking to add an arm.

The Cardinals will be adding on the margins as the team originally planned on being uncompetitive this season–if they add at all.

The first player St. Louis could trade for is Marlins right-hander Tyler Phillips.

Phillips, sporting a sub-2 ERA, has had an integral role in the Fish’s pen for the past two seasons.

His calling card is his entrance from the bullpen, where he slaps himself in the face to hype up before entering the game.

St. Louis’ second-best option could already be in Missouri.

Daniel Lynch IV, out of the Kansas City Royals’ pen, is having a stellar season. The Cardinals need relievers who can fit multiple roles, and both Lynch IV and Phillips do so.

This season, Lynch IV has a 1.80 ERA in 30 innings pitched, and he’s a must-trade for KC come July.

Lastly, the Cardinals could look to add from the lowly Rockies, who have some serious firepower in the pen.

Veteran hurler Antonio Senzatela has reinvented himself this season as a reliever. In 38.1 innings, the right-hander has a 2.11 ERA and an ERA+ of 230.

All three arms would offer St. Louis two things their bullpen lacks: flexibility and effectiveness.

If President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom decides to buy, these names would be well within the Cardinals’ price range.

Regardless of what’s done, something has to change in the pen.

Social Media Reacts to St. Louis Bullpen

Here’s what people are saying:

Cardinals Live: “The St. Louis Cardinals dropped two or three against the team they 100% should’ve swept. I appreciate the urgency. Bloom has shown the ability to address inefficiencies in the office offense. It’s high time he shows similar urgency with the Cardinals’ bullpen and starting rotation. Romero needs a few days off—same with Stanek. Libby and Kyle need to be spoken to and reminded that this opportunity is just that, an opportunity, and changes may be made. Svanson and Roycroft should have the shortest leash imaginable; any sign of implosion should be met with a demotion or designation. If you’re going to send down a young player with as much promise as Nolan Gorman, then I expect the same cutthroat mentality for these asses who can’t get outs on the mound. #STLCARDS.”

Cardinals Talk: “Cardinals relievers vs. the Twins: 7.2 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 9 K, 3 HR, 11.74 ERA. It’s amazing this offense took even one game this weekend.”