Why is the White Sox-Cardinals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Rain closed in onBusch Stadium on Friday evening, and the Chicago White Sox-St. Louis Cardinals series opener sat under a weather delay. Grounds crews hooked tarp carts to the field as skies darkened, according to a reporter tracking conditions near the ballpark, with the scheduled 8:15 p.m. EDT first pitch now by the boards.

“Tonight’s start of Cardinals-White Sox is officially in a delay due to poor weather that is approaching,”reported Derrick Goold, lead baseball writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Game alert: White Sox-Cardinals will be delayed due to rain Friday,” Underdog MLB posted.

But the Cardinals had not announced the delay themselves on their social media channels by 8:05 p.m. ET, 10 minutes before the orgininal start time. And of course, no updated start time was posted.

Conditions at St. Louis Lambert International Airport showed light rain, 82 degrees and 63 percent humidity shortly before the scheduled start, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast for St. Louis. The agency’s outlook called for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., tapering to a smaller chance of scattered showers through 11 p.m., with skies clearing overnight and a low near 70 degrees.

Local coverage earlier Friday described a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers possible, especially south and east of the city, and highs in the low 80s, according to a Friday weather outlook from FOX 2. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 92, a marked improvement if Friday’s game slides past its window.

With Chicago clinging to first place in the American League Central, and St. Louis mathematically buried in the NL Central, any delay long enough to pull a starter early could reshape both bullpens’ workloads for days.

Anthony Kay, Matthew Liberatore Face Delay

Left-hander Anthony Kay was lined up to start for Chicago, carrying a 9-8 record, 4.47 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 141 innings entering Friday, according to ESPN’s preview of the series opener. St. Louis countered with fellow lefty Matthew Liberatore, who has struggled badly of late, posting a 10.29 ERA over his last three outings to go with a 5-14 mark and 5.57 ERA on the season.

A prolonged delay complicates life for both pitchers. Starters who sit through an extended rain hold often lose their warm-up window entirely, forcing managers to lean on bullpens for bulk innings or an opener approach rather than risk a cold arm re-entering a game. Kay working on regular rest gives Chicago some cushion. Liberatore’s recent form gives St. Louis far less margin if his night ends early. Delays at Busch Stadium have historically run from 90 minutes to more than three hours, long enough to scratch a starter and push relievers into unplanned bulk innings.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS STARTING LINEUP SP: Matthew Liberatore (LHP) • 5-14, 5.57 ERA September 11, 2026 • Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO • 8:15 PM EDT • White Sox at Cardinals # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 José Fermín 3B .242 .354 2 Iván Herrera DH .249 .384 3 Jordan Walker RF .281 .489 4 Alec Burleson 1B .283 .467 5 Joshua Báez LF .238 .548 6 Leo Bernal C .278 .472 7 Thomas Saggese 2B .268 .438 8 Masyn Winn SS .236 .323 9 Nathan Church CF .244 .364 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG).

White Sox Playoff Push, Cardinals’ Fading Season

Chicago entered Friday at 75-71, holding first place in the AL Central by 1 1/2 games over the Cleveland Guardians and sitting in position for the league’s No. 2 seed, according to CBS Sports’ latest playoff picture breakdown. The White Sox have dropped three straight and are just 32-40 on the road, making every game down the stretch a potential swing in seeding.

St. Louis, by contrast, has little left to play for. The Cardinals sat at 72-75, fourth in the NL Central, 19 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and 6 1/2 games out of the final National League wild-card spot entering the series. St. Louis has also lost three in a row and carries a 34-38 home record into a series it can only use to build momentum into next season.

The opener is the first of three games between the clubs at Busch Stadium, with Chicago and St. Louis meeting again Saturday and Sunday to close out the interleague set. Chicago treats every remaining contest as high-leverage with October in reach. St. Louis is looking to stop the bleeding before the schedule runs out.