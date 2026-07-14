2026 Home Run Derby Payouts Revealed

Following the conclusion of the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, we now know what the payouts were for all eight competitors in the event.

In a thrilling finale, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker defeated Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to become the first Cardinal to ever win the Home Run Derby. It was an incredible finale, as Schwarber hit 11 home runs, only to see Walker hit 12 to beat him on the final pitch of his at-bat.

Overall, it was an amazing event, and it was made all the better by the new rules, which gave each player a maximum number of swings instead of time. It seems like the MLB has hit a, no pun intended, home run with these new rules, and they seem likely to keep them in place next year, as this year’s Home Run Derby was an absolute blast for the fans at Citizens Bank Park and those watching on television.

Plus, there was a lot of money on the line, as Walker earned $1 million for the win. But all the players in the bracket got something, and one player got a bonus for the longest home run.

2026 Home Run Derby Payouts

Here are the full payouts for the 2026 Home Run Derby.

As you can see from the payout table, by far the biggest winner of the night was Walker, who actually made more money from winning the Home Run Derby than he is making with the Cardinals this season ($799,400). It was truly a blessed night for the Cardinals’ slugger, who took home a massive check plus the title of the Home Run Derby winner.

Junior Caminero Makes Bank

Although Walker was the big winner of the night by taking the derby crown and winning the $1 million grand prize, you can’t forget about Caminero, the Rays’ superstar third baseman, who made $250,000 despite not making it to the finals.

Just by participating, he made $150,000, plus he got an extra $100,000 when he hit the longest home run of the night at 491 feet, which surpassed the 490-foot shot by Willson Contreras to win him an extra 100k. Not a bad night at the office for the Rays’ star 3B. He is one of the game’s top young hitters but often gets overlooked because he plays in a smaller market. But he showed during the derby just how good a hitter he is.

For some of the players in the field, like Schwarber and Harper, the payouts from the Home Run Derby won’t change much for them because they are already wealthy. But for players making the league minimum like Walker and Caminero, these bonus payouts are absolutely massive for these sluggers in their young careers.