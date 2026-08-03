Tampa Bay Rays Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher in Trade With Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline, and just hours before the 6 p.m. ET deadline, they made their third move.

After acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta over the weekend and catcher Liam Hicks on Monday, the Rays completed a rare in-division trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher

Tampa Bay acquired 26-year-old reliever Tyler Wells from the Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Michael Forret.

In his sixth MLB season, Wells has been one of Baltimore’s most frequently used relievers. He owns a 2-2 record with a 2.67 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 43 appearances and 54.0 innings pitched.

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler Wells from the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Wells’ MLB Career

Across six seasons with the Orioles, Wells began his career as a starting pitcher. He made 23 starts in 2022 and 20 more in 2023, posting ERAs of 4.25 and 3.64, respectively.

Over the next two seasons, Wells made just nine starts before Baltimore transitioned him to a full-time relief role this year, a move that has paid off.

He now joins a Rays team that owns the best record in the American League at 65-46 and has put together one of the most impressive trade deadlines in baseball.