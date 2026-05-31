Rays Made Two Bad Trades With the Same Player

For something approaching two decades now, the Tampa Bay Rays have been one of baseball’s smartest organizations. They have been able to consistently threaten at the top of the American League – and make two World Series appearances – despite low revenues through their abilities to identify talent, maximize player development and routinely win trades that look lopsided years later.

They do not win them all, though. And in hindsight, the Rays may have made two bad trades involving the same player.

The first mistake came in November 2019, when the Rays acquired Australian infield prospect Curtis Mead from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sánchez. At the time, the deal barely registered outside prospect circles; Sánchez was a Rule 5-eligible pitcher who had yet to establish himself as a major prospect, while Mead was viewed as an intriguing young bat with offensive upside. The Rays believed they were buying low on a hitter who could become a long-term piece, resetting the prospect count, and hoping they were doing something similar to what they would achieve in a deal two years later, in which they had traded away a not-quite-there young pitcher (Tobias Myers) for an infield hitting prospect (Junior Caminero).

Looking back, though, they got it the other way around. Indisputably, the Rays got by far the worse end of the Sanchez/Mead deal. And with the subsequent trade of Mead away from the franchise, they might have ended up losing out on him twice.

Bad Deal In, Bad Deal Out

For a while, it looked like the Rays had at least a competitive end of the Sanchez deal. Mead developed into one of the top prospects in baseball, climbing as high as #33 on MLB.com’s Top 100 list before the 2023 season, as his hit tool drew rave reviews. Meanwhile, Sánchez remained largely under the radar in Philadelphia.

Over time, though, the two both went the opposite way. While Mead struggled to establish himself in the majors, Sánchez blossomed into one of the best pitchers in baseball. The left-hander has developed into an ace for the Phillies, earning Cy Young votes and emerging as a cornerstone of their rotation. After a breakout 2025 season in which he posted a 2.50 ERA across 202 innings and finished second in National League Cy Young voting, Sanchez is off to an even better start in 2026, recording a 1.47 ERA over his first 12 outings, recording 95 strikeouts and giving up only one home run.

Conversely, despite an electric spring training performance in 2025 in which he hit 22-42, Mead never established himself with the Rays. By the trade deadline, the team had apparently lost faith in Mead’s future with the organization – with Tampa Bay attempting to stay in the postseason race, the club sent Mead, along with pitching prospects Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples, to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for veteran starter Adrian Houser.

The move had some logic behind it in the short term. Houser was pitching well, the Rays needed rotation help for a playoff push, and Mead was surplus to the lineup without future options years. But even if Davitt and Peoples’ inclusions prove irrelevant down the road – which is too early to say – any long-term contributions by Mead will still be a significant price to pay for a rental, because once Houser departed as a free agent after just 10 games for the Rays, the trade could only get worse from there.

It might get worse for the White Sox, too, now that they also have traded away Mead. They dealt him to the Washington Nationals in March in exchange for catching prospect Boston Smith, a trade that will take some years to pan out given that Smith is still in A ball. And now as a National, Mead has finally had a breakout of his own.

An Un-Rays-Like Sequence Of Events

On the 2026 season so far, has begun showing the offensive potential that once made him such a highly regarded prospect. He has hit for a .250 batting average, a .368 on-base percentage and a much-improved .508 slugging percentage via eight home runs and nine doubles, eschewing much of the contact-for-contact’s-sake in exchange for greater potency in the box.

Despite a spluttering start to his major league stints with the Rays – for whom he had hit for a .629 OPS in 111 games – a parallel existed within the organization. Another infielder with a plus hit tool but no obvious defensive position and unimpressive power by modern standards, Jonathan Aranda, had a career projection that tracked very similarly to that of Mead. The Rays stuck with Aranda, saw him become an All-Star in 2025, and will likely see him be one again in 2026. But they did not stick with Mead, and the organization gave up too soon on a player who may have simply needed everyday opportunities. Just as Aranda once did.

Every front office misses occasionally. C’est la vie. But the Curtis Mead saga is unusual in how it features two separate disappointments over the same player, all done by a team whose prospect identification abilities are among the best. The Rays gave up Cristopher Sánchez to get Mead, then gave up Mead to get a short-term rental so in a bid to make the playoffs, in the sort of move that runs counter to the keep-the-plates-in-the-air approach that makes the Rays what they are. But the team missed the playoffs, the player walked away, and Tampa Bay essentially turned several years of team control over Mead into a few months of a veteran pitcher who never helped deliver October baseball, and gave up an ace along the way.

Whoops.