Texas Rangers Place Veteran Superstar on Injured List

The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, but since that point they’ve struggled to rekindle that success, as they currently sit in third place in the American League West with a 35-36 record overall.

Part of the reason that they’ve struggled to find true momentum early in 2026 is the constant injuries, with the team still clearly in the division race in spite of this. While they’ve been getting healthier, they were dealt another major blow on Monday, and given how critical an injury can be to a teams hopes, this is the last thing that the Rangers wanted to hear.

Corey Seager Heads Back to the Injured List

One player that’s been in and out of the lineup as of late is superstar shortstop Corey Seager, who returned to the lineup on June 5th after missing three weeks of action due to lower-back inflammation. Unfortunately, the bad luck has continued for the two-time World Series MVP, as the team have now announced that he is set to head back to the IL, this time due to concussion related symptoms.

Following his return from the Injured List, Seager appeared in five games between June 5th and 11th, but since then he’s remained sidelined as he deals with the concussion symptoms. There was optimism that Seager could get past this in time to avoid another stint on the IL, but unfortunately that’s just not been the case, and now, he could miss up to a week of action, or even more if things get worse from here.

Officially, Seager has been placed on the seven-day IL however, meaning that if things go well and he progresses the way the team hope, he could be reinstated by Friday this week, which would be a major positive for a team that needs to have some luck go their way.

Seager’s Injury Issues Lead to Struggles at the Plate

Already in 2026, Seager has missed 22 games for the Rangers, and given how close things are in the AL West with just 1.0 game separating first from third, they will need him to be healthy if they are to be genuine post-season threats.

Even when healthy however, Seager has struggled mightily, with his .186 batting average and .657 OPS being some of the worst numbers in baseball, but with his immense power, he’s managed to contribute still, posting 9 home runs and 24 RBI to date. This constant moving in and out of the lineup won’t help him either, but if this is something that he’s been dealing with, some time away to get back to 100% may just be what the 32-year-old needs to get back to 100% this season.

As of right now, there’s been no word on how bad things have been going behind the scenes for Seager, but given that he’s missed four straight games with the concussion symptoms, it’s clearly something the team are worried about, and with the organization waiting to deliver more news, we’ll wait to see if it’s just a 7-day stint or something more prolonged.