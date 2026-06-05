Texas Rangers Announce Major Corey Seager Injury News Before Guardians Series

The Texas Rangers are getting Corey Seager back at a timely point in their schedule.

Texas activated Seager from the 10-day injured list before opening a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, and the veteran shortstop is expected to return to the Rangers’ lineup Friday, according to Reuters. Seager had been out since mid-May because of lower-back inflammation.

The move matters for reasons beyond name value. Seager remains one of the most important bats in the Rangers’ lineup, but his return also comes at a moment when Texas needs to find out whether the injury break can double as a reset.

Before going on the injured list, Seager was in one of the coldest stretches of his career. He was batting .179 and had endured a career-worst 27-at-bat hitless streak before the absence.

That makes Friday’s expected return about more than simply filling out the lineup card. The Rangers are getting their star shortstop back, but they also need the version of Seager who can change the shape of the offense.

Corey Seager Returns After Rehab Assignment With Frisco

Seager’s activation comes after a brief rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco. The Frisco RoughRiders announced earlier in the week that Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford were both scheduled to begin rehab assignments Tuesday against Springfield.

The update was a notable step after Seager’s recovery had not been perfectly smooth. MLB.com’s injury tracker previously listed Seager’s issue as back inflammation/spasms, with his injured-list stint retroactive to May 15. The same tracker noted his expected return window was early June.

Texas originally placed Seager on the 10-day injured list on May 18 with lower-back inflammation and recalled Michael Helman from Triple-A Round Rock in the corresponding move.

The Rangers’ latest transaction reverses the most important part of that equation. Seager is back, and Texas gets a middle-of-the-order presence who still commands attention even when his numbers are down.

Rangers’ Lineup Gets a Needed Reset Against Guardians

The Rangers optioned outfielder Alejandro Osuna and infielder Cody Freeman to Triple-A Round Rock as part of the roster shuffle.

Those moves help clear space for Texas to get healthier, and Seager may not be the only significant bat on the way back. Wyatt Langford may also be activated after recovering from a forearm strain that has kept him out since April 21.

That is the larger development for the Rangers. Seager’s return alone gives manager Skip Schumaker a proven shortstop and left-handed power threat. A Seager-Langford combination would give Texas a more complete lineup and more flexibility with how it structures the top and middle of the order.

Seager’s first games back will still come with a practical question: how quickly can he look like himself at the plate?

The injury absence interrupted a rough offensive stretch, but it also gave Seager time away from daily game pressure. For a hitter with his track record, that matters. He does not need to carry the lineup immediately, but Texas needs competitive at-bats and extra-base impact from him if the offense is going to stabilize.

Corey Seager’s Return Changes the Rangers’ Weekend

The timing gives the Guardians series a clear storyline for Texas fans. Seager’s back is healthy enough for activation. Now the Rangers need his bat to follow.

There is also a defensive element. Getting Seager back at shortstop allows Texas to return to a more normal infield alignment and reduces the need to stretch depth players into bigger roles. That matters over a full weekend series, especially if Texas is also preparing to reintegrate Langford.

The Rangers did not just announce that Seager was progressing. They activated him. That moves the story from injury watch to performance watch.

For Texas, the best-case scenario is obvious: Seager returns, the back issue stays behind him, and the time away helps him shake off the slump that followed him into the injured-list stint. The more cautious view is that the Rangers still need to monitor how he responds to game speed, repeated swings and consecutive starts after a back issue.

Either way, the Rangers are no longer waiting on their franchise shortstop. Seager is back for the Guardians series, and Texas’ lineup immediately becomes more interesting because of it.