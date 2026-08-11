Texas Rangers Cut Ties with 5-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

After defeating the Los Angeles Angels in the first of a four-game set on Monday, the Texas Rangers are making a wave of roster moves ahead of game two in the series.

Before the Angels game on Tuesday, the Rangers have announced they are selecting the contract of outfielder Jarred Kelenic, and the roster casualty is Jonah Bride, who is being DFA’d.

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Rangers Cut Ties with Jonah Bride to Make Space for Jarred Kelenic

The Rangers are cutting ties with 5-year veteran Jonah Bride to make space on their active roster for Jarred Kelenic, who is having his contract selected by the club.

Bride, 3o, has played in parts of five seasons. With the Rangers this year, Bride has appeared in just two games, and across five at-bats, he recorded just one hit.

His very brief stint with the Rangers this season is his only MLB action thus far. Bride has previously played for the Miami Marlins, Athletics, and Minnesota Twins.

As for Jarred Kelenic being the corresponding move, he’s been tearing the cover off the baseball in AAA, but big-league opportunities are usually when Kelenic comes back down to earth.

In 8 ABs with the Texas Rangers in 2026, Kelenic has just one hit.

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Taking a Glance at Jonah Bride’s MLB Career

Let’s take a Quick Look at Jonah Bride’s MLB career.

Across 599 total at-bats in his career, Bride has batted .220 with 12 home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS+ of 78.

In 2025, with the Twins and Marlins, he received 112 ABs, but hit just. 170, and his limited display of power essentially makes him worthless on most rosters.

As for what’s next for Bride, he now enters DFA limbo, where a few different things can happen. Either another team can claim him off waivers, the Rangers can release him, or Texas will outright him to the minors, and because he’s been down that road before, he could test free agency.

This move is considered ‘cutting ties’ because he’s no longer on the Rangers’ roster for the time being as he (and the Rangers) decide what’s next for his future.

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