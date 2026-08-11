Philadelphia Phillies Demote 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ schedule is rolling right along, and they are set to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of their 3-game set.

Philadelphia won the first game of the series 6-5 and has its ace, Christopher Sanchez, going on Tuesday evening.

During the Cardinals series, as many teams do, the Phillies announced a pair of roster moves, and one involves 28-year-old pitcher Alan Rangel heading back down to the minors.

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Phillies Option Alan Rangel; Recall Alex McFarlane

According to multiple reports, the Phillies have optioned 28 y/o pitcher Alan Rangel to the minors, and the corresponding move is recalling Alex McFarlane, who should help with the Phillies’ bullpen issues as of late.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/11):

“Rangel was roughed up in his lone outing Monday since returning to the big-league club on August 9. The right-hander went 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three against St. Louis. The Phillies elevated Alex McFarlane to replace Rangel on the active roster.”

Rangel has boasted a 5.88 ERA with the Phillies over 26 IP (29 SO)this season. The K numbers are good, but Rangel gets banged around far too much for the Phillies to take any chances this time of year, especially in the midst of a tight NL Wild Card race.

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Alan Rangel’s MLB Career Thus Far

Alan Rangel has pitched in just two seasons thus far in his MLB career.

In 2025, he logged 11 innings pitched and looked solid over that time span, allowing just three earned runs and eight K’s.

Across 37 IP, Rangel has boasted an ERA of 4.86 with 20 earned runs allowed and 19 walks issued. The walks are really the concerning part of his game, and if he wants to earn another call-up, he’s got to figure out the command issues.

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