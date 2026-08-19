Rangers Provide Jacob deGrom Injury Update Ahead of Nationals Finale

While battling for the top spot in the American League West with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers faced concerns with ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The 38-year-old exited his Aug. 13 start early after pitching just 2.0 innings. He was facing discomfort in his throwing arm, and the Rangers would go on to lose to the Los Angeles Angels 7-0.

Uncertainty filled the Rangers’ rotation heading into their series against the Washington Nationals. Jacob deGrom will miss his scheduled start on Wednesday. The team will have Kumar Rocker on the mound.

However, deGrom is expected to start on Thursday in the series finale, said Rangers insider Jeff Wilson. “He said he feels good,” the insider wrote.