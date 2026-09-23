Rangers Announce Corey Seager Decision During Mets Series

The Texas Rangers are fighting for their playoff lives as they enter into the second game of a three-game series with the New York Mets.

Texas dropped the first game of the series, hurting their chances of getting into the playoffs. But this second game does offer them another chance to salvage the season and get into the dance.

The Rangers are looking to defend home field in the final series at Globe Life Field during the regular season. But the Mets are a feisty team who will be trying to play spoiler for Texas in this matchup.

Rangers Announce Corey Seager Move

Ahead of the game against the Mets, the Rangers have released the lineup. Within the lineup, slugger Corey Seager will be batting second for Texas.

Seager will be taking on the shortstop role in this game.

Rangers 9/23 W. Langford LF

C. Seager SS

J. Jung DH

B. Nimmo RF

E. Duran 3B

J. Burger 1B

N. Lopez 2B

D. Jansen C

E. Carter CF C. Bradford SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 23, 2026

Seager has hit .229 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs this season, with an OPS of .739. 2026 has been a down year for the slugger, but he did miss a lot of time due to injury.

If the Rangers are going to get into the playoffs, Seager will need to be a big reason why. So, if he can put together a solid run over these final few games, Texas may have a good chance to get into the postseason.

Can Rangers Get Into Playoffs?

After falling short in the first game to the Mets, the Rangers’ chances have dropped a little. But the team isn’t giving up, and they will look to bounce back in the second game.

“I don’t think we played nervous,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “As far as nerves, no, I don’t think they were nervous. It was just a couple of misplays. … I think you’re used to seeing those plays made. They’re really good. They play fundamentally sound. They’ve been playing fundamentally sound baseball. We made a couple miscues tonight that cost us, and that’s part of the reason why we lost. So again, that’s why we have to flush it.”

The Rangers are looking to get into the playoffs as either the AL West champions or as a wild-card team. But at this point, the AL West may be the best bet for this group.

Texas is currently tied with the Houston Astros for the division lead, with Houston holding the tiebreaker. So, over the final few games, the Rangers are going to need to bring their best performance if they want to get into the playoffs.

Taking care of business against the Mets will be crucial if this team wants to reach the postseason. And then, after the series with New York, Texas will be heading on the road for a massive series against the Minnesota Twins.

It’s put up or shut up time for the Rangers, and if they can’t get it together, they could be on the outside looking in once again.