Rangers Release Former Kansas City Royals 4-Year MLB Player

The Texas Rangers aren’t off to a great start in 2026. However, despite a 25-31 record in the AL West, the Rangers are just 2.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for first place in the division. Texas is set to open up a three-game weekend series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday evening.

Ironically, they released a four-year Royals player before the series opens up on Friday. Texas is doing somewhat of a house cleaning within the organization, because they released Andrew McCutchen this week as well.

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Rangers Release Dairon Blanco

Per reports by Francys Romero, the Texas Rangers are releasing outfielder Dairon Blanco.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on May 29):

“So far in 2026, Blanco has received limited run in Triple-A and hasn’t performed to his typical levels. He’s come to the plate 73 times in 21 games and turned in a tepid .230/.324/.295 slash with no home runs, four doubles and seven steals (in nine tries). The production is well shy of average even in Triple-A, but Blanco entered the season with a career .289/.367/.447 slash at the top minor league level.”

The minor league struggles likely led to his ultimate release, and now Blanco is eligible to sign with any MLB team. Perhaps the Kansas City Royals will entertain a reunion. His speed is a calling card and will likely lead to another opportunity elsewhere on a team (or in an organization) that needs a right-handed pinch-hitter/runner option.

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Dairon Blanco’s MLB Career

Dairon Blanco has not appeared in an MLB game since 2025. He’s spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals, and then received an opportunity to join the Texas Rangers this season, but he hadn’t cracked the big league roster.

Over four seasons and 257 total at-bats, Blanco has batted .257 (ironic, again) with seven home runs, 59 stolen bases, and an OPS of .728. Actually, not bad numbers from the 33-year-old, but the lack of minor league success has held him back.

In 2024, he received 120 at-bats with the Royals and hit .258 with 31 stolen bases and four home runs.

This story will be updated if Blanco signs elsewhere within the next day or two.

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