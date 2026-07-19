Texas Rangers Released 6-Year MLB Veteran During Braves Series

The Texas Rangers are opening up the second half of their season against the Atlanta Braves.

After getting crushed on Friday evening, the Rangers bounced back on Saturday afternoon with a 7-6 win over the Braves to remain in first place in the AL West.

During the Braves series, the Texas Rangers released a player from their organization.

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Rangers Release Pitcher Nabil Crismatt

According to MLB.com’s transaction tracker, Nabil Crismatt has been released from the Rangers organization.

He had been with the Triple-A affiliate, Round Rock.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Round Rock Express released RHP Nabil Crismatt.”

Crismatt, 31, has not appeared in an MLB game, and he’s pitched in parts of six MLB seasons.

Any MLB team can now sign him if they so choose.

His last Major League stint came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025.

He also has not pitched at all this season, as he’s been on the ‘full-season’ injured list.

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Nabil Crismatt’s MLB Career

In 2025, Crismatt held an ERA of 3.71 over 34 innings with 25 strikeouts. He received five starts with the Diamondbacks, but before that, Crismatt was known mostly as a reliever.

He holds a career pitching record of 12-6 with a lifetime ERA of 3.71 across 211 innings.

Crismatt has pitched for the San Diego Padres, Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team takes a chance on him, but that’s unlikely due to his not being able to pitch this season. Retirement is certainly a possibility for Nabil Crismatt.

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