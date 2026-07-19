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Texas Rangers Released 6-Year MLB Veteran During Braves Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 17: Manager Skip Schumaker #55 of the Texas Rangers looks on against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers are opening up the second half of their season against the Atlanta Braves.

After getting crushed on Friday evening, the Rangers bounced back on Saturday afternoon with a 7-6 win over the Braves to remain in first place in the AL West.

During the Braves series, the Texas Rangers released a player from their organization.

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Rangers Release Pitcher Nabil Crismatt

Diamondbacks pitcher Nabil Crismatt celebrates a save at Chase Field in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 21: Relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt #61 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 at Chase Field on September 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s transaction tracker, Nabil Crismatt has been released from the Rangers organization.

He had been with the Triple-A affiliate, Round Rock.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18):Round Rock Express released RHP Nabil Crismatt.”

Crismatt, 31, has not appeared in an MLB game, and he’s pitched in parts of six MLB seasons.

Any MLB team can now sign him if they so choose.

His last Major League stint came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025.

He also has not pitched at all this season, as he’s been on the ‘full-season’ injured list.

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Nabil Crismatt’s MLB Career

In 2025, Crismatt held an ERA of 3.71 over 34 innings with 25 strikeouts. He received five starts with the Diamondbacks, but before that, Crismatt was known mostly as a reliever.

He holds a career pitching record of 12-6 with a lifetime ERA of 3.71 across 211 innings.

Crismatt has pitched for the San Diego Padres, Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team takes a chance on him, but that’s unlikely due to his not being able to pitch this season. Retirement is certainly a possibility for Nabil Crismatt.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Texas Rangers Released 6-Year MLB Veteran During Braves Series

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